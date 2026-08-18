Lepas expands SA line-up with L6 SUV priced from R469 900

Lepas has expanded its South African product range with the launch of the L6, a five-seat compact SUV priced from R469 900.

The L6 follows the smaller L4 into the local market and will be offered in two derivatives. The entry-level Javan costs R469 900, while the better-equipped Pantera is priced at R499 900.

Both derivatives are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 108kW and 225Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, with Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes available.

Lepas claims combined fuel consumption of 7.2 litres per 100km.

Measuring 4,554mm long, 1,852mm wide and 1,681mm tall, the L6 rides on a 2,700mm wheelbase. Its luggage compartment accommodates 435 litres with all seats in use, increasing to 1,255 litres when the split-folding rear seats are lowered. A separate 71-litre compartment is located beneath the load floor.

Standard equipment across the range includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, an electric tailgate, keyless entry and remote engine starting.

A 13.2-inch infotainment display

Inside, both models receive a 13.2-inch infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50W wireless smartphone charger and multiple USB ports. Faux-leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats and dual-zone climate control are also standard.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, stability control, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, lane-change assistance and a 540-degree surround-view camera.

The flagship Pantera adds heated and ventilated front seats, power lumbar adjustment, an eight-speaker Sony audio system, ambient lighting and an air-purification system. It also gains adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-departure warning, emergency lane keeping and Traffic Jam Assist.

Aiming for stronger presence in the local SUV market

Lepas and Chery South Africa general manager Jay Jay Botes said the L6 would give the relatively new brand a stronger presence in the local SUV market.

The L6 is covered by a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, a five-year/75,000km service plan and a 10-year/one-million-kilometre engine warranty.

Its first public appearance is scheduled for the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 28 to 30 August.