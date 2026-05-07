Lexus unveils bold new electric TZ SUV that looks ready to challenge BMW iX

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has pulled the wraps off its all-new TZ, a fully electric three-row luxury SUV that signals the brand’s next chapter in battery-electric mobility.

Unveiled globally this week, the new TZ introduces what Lexus calls a “Driving Lounge” concept, blending lounge-like comfort with the quietness and performance associated with electric vehicles.

Interestingly, at first glance, the sharply sculpted SUV can easily be mistaken for the BMW iX due to its futuristic proportions, slim lighting signatures and bold design language.

The TZ forms part of Lexus’ growing electric vehicle strategy and arrives with the theme “Discover Limitless”, which the company says reflects freedom, adventure and lifestyle flexibility for customers.

Designed as a premium family-focused electric SUV, the TZ offers three rows of seating and a spacious cabin created around a newly developed dedicated electric platform.

Lexus says the interior prioritises comfort and relaxation regardless of where occupants are seated.

Among the standout features are a movable panoramic roof, ambient lighting and a sound-focused cabin engineered to create what Lexus describes as a natural acoustic environment.

Best aerodynamic performance

Sustainable materials also play a key role, including the use of “forged bamboo” trim and recycled aluminium components.

Underpinning the vehicle is Lexus’ electrified driving philosophy, with engineers focusing heavily on ride comfort, quietness and aerodynamic efficiency.

The company claims the TZ achieves some of the best aerodynamic performance in the Lexus SUV range, helping improve driving range and efficiency.

The exterior styling combines Lexus’ signature spindle-inspired front-end treatment with sharp geometric lines and large aerodynamic wheels, giving the SUV a commanding road presence.

Takeshi Miyaura, chief engineer at Lexus International, said the development team wanted the TZ to become more than just a vehicle.

“We now offer the new value of spending time inside the vehicle,” said Miyaura.

The luxury EV segment is becoming increasingly competitive globally, with rivals including the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Volvo EX90 and Audi e-tron SUV.

Asked whether the TZ will be introduced in South Africa, a Lexus South Africa spokesperson said he could not comment on future product plans.

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