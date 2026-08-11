Mahindra targets SA workhorse market with R199 000 Bolero MaXX

Mahindra South Africa is expanding its commercial vehicle line-up with the new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up, introducing a starting price below

R200 000 as it targets entrepreneurs, small businesses, farmers and fleet operators looking for an affordable workhorse.

The new single cab is available in three derivatives, starting with the Bolero MaXX City 1.3 at R199 000. The City 1.5 costs R229 000, while the higher-capacity HD 1.7 is priced at R259 000.

Mahindra says the Bolero MaXX complements rather than replaces its existing Pik Up S4 and S6 single-cab models, which remain aimed at customers requiring higher-speed and longer-distance capability.

Payload capacity ranges from 1.3 tonnes in the entry-level model to 1.5 tonnes in the City 1.5 and 1.7 tonnes in the HD. Load-bed lengths range from 2.5 metres to 3.05 metres, depending on the derivative, with all versions capable of accommodating a standard pallet between the wheel arches.

Despite their load-carrying capacity, Mahindra says all three derivatives can be driven using a standard Code B (Code 8) driver’s licence.

Mahindra’s m2Di diesel engine

Power comes from Mahindra’s m2Di diesel engine. The City 1.3 and 1.5 produce 52kW and 200Nm, while the HD 1.7 increases output to 60kW and 220Nm. All derivatives use a five-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Mahindra claims fuel consumption from 5.9l/100km, although real-world consumption will depend on factors including payload, driving conditions and operating environment. Service intervals are set at 20,000km.

Equipment varies across the range. Rear parking sensors are standard, while the City 1.5 and HD 1.7 add features including ABS, air conditioning and a lockable air-cooled glovebox.

The Bolero MaXX enters a fiercely contested South African single-cab market populated by established workhorses including the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, while more affordable offerings such as the recently introduced LDV T60 Utility are also targeting price-sensitive commercial buyers.

Payload, compact dimensions and low operating costs

However, the Bolero’s positioning differs from many conventional one-tonne bakkies, with Mahindra emphasising payload, compact dimensions and low operating costs rather than lifestyle appeal.

Mahindra South Africa CEO Ankit Taneja said the new model broadens the company’s ability to cater for different commercial applications.

“The launch of the Bolero MaXX marks an important step in the evolution of our Single Cab portfolio,” Taneja said.

All models are covered by a four-year/120 000km warranty and roadside assistance, while optional service plans are available.

The Bolero MaXX is now available through Mahindra’s network of more than 100 dealerships across South Africa.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter