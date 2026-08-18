Mahindra’s new Lifestyler bakkie headed for South Africa

Mahindra has unveiled the production version of its long-awaited Global Pik Up, which will be marketed as the Mahindra Lifestyler outside India and is expected to make its debut by April 2027.

The new midsize bakkie was first shown as a concept in Cape Town in August 2023. Its development forms part of the Indian manufacturer’s plan to grow its presence in markets including South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Comfort, safety and technology

Mahindra has not yet disclosed local pricing, powertrain options or detailed specifications. However, the company says the new model will combine traditional bakkie capability with the comfort, safety and technology increasingly expected by lifestyle buyers.

The Lifestyler is built on Mahindra’s new-generation body-on-frame platform and was designed and developed in India. It is intended to accommodate work, leisure and everyday family use while meeting the varying safety and engineering requirements of international markets.

Three versions were displayed during the unveiling. The Artemis Grey Valley Edition focuses on a balance between work and leisure, while the Aquareef Reef Edition is positioned towards outdoor recreation. The Sahara Beige Trail Edition adopts a more adventure-focused appearance.

Mahindra automotive business president Dr Velusamy R said the vehicle had been engineered to deliver the durability, safety and refinement demanded by customers in different markets.

Bold exterior styling

Chief design and creative officer Pratap Bose said the bakkie combined bold exterior styling and SUV-like cabin comfort with Mahindra’s established focus on utility and off-road ability.

When it reaches South Africa, the Lifestyler will enter one of the country’s most competitive vehicle segments. It will face established bakkies, including the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Nissan Navara and Volkswagen Amarok, alongside newer Chinese contenders such as the Chery Tiggo V and KP31 pickups.

The new model will complement Mahindra’s existing Pik Up range, which is assembled at the company’s facility at Dube TradePort in Durban.

Mahindra has operated locally since 2004 and says it has sold more than 120 000 vehicles in South Africa. It currently has close to 100 dealerships and also exports vehicles to several neighbouring markets.

Further details about the Lifestyler’s South African specifications, launch date and pricing are expected closer to its introduction.