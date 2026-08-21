MAN Truck & Bus SA appoints new leadership team

MAN Truck & Bus South Africa has appointed Andrew O’Brooks as its new managing director as the commercial vehicle manufacturer positions itself for growth in an increasingly competitive transport market.

O’Brooks officially assumed the role on 17 August, succeeding Jan Aichinger, who has been appointed managing director of MAN Hungary after leading the South African operation.

The leadership change comes at a time when South Africa’s heavy commercial vehicle sector is facing heightened competition from established brands including FAW, Daimler Truck, Volvo Trucks, Isuzu, Hino, UD Trucks and Scania.

With more than 40 years of experience in the global commercial vehicle industry, O’Brooks brings extensive international expertise to the role. He most recently served as managing director of MAN Truck & Bus Trading China and led the company’s Greater China cluster.

His career has spanned Europe, Central Asia and the Asia-Pacific region, where he focused on business transformation, organisational development and strengthening customer relationships.

Focus on customers and market growth

O’Brooks said his immediate priorities include boosting employee confidence, sharpening MAN’s market offering and enhancing customer support.

“I believe we have more than an equal opportunity not just to participate, but to lead in shaping the future of mobility across Southern Africa,” he said.

The appointment reflects MAN’s ambition to strengthen its position in one of the region’s most important commercial vehicle markets, driven by demand from logistics operators and cross-border transport businesses.

South Africa remains a strategic market for MAN because of its central role in regional trade and freight movement across Southern Africa.

Strengthening aftersales capability

Alongside O’Brooks’ appointment, MAN has named Matthew Squires as head of customer service management, a role focused on supporting customers and the company’s dealer network.

Squires joins the South African operation from MAN Truck & Bus Hong Kong, where he served as director of operations. His career began more than 36 years ago as an apprentice technician before progressing through technical, aftersales and executive leadership positions across multiple markets.

His appointment comes as fleet operators increasingly prioritise vehicle uptime, cost efficiency and access to responsive aftersales support in a challenging operating environment.

Navigating industry challenges

Outgoing managing director Jan Aichinger said he had built strong relationships with MAN’s employees, customers, dealers and business partners during his time in South Africa.

MAN said the leadership changes form part of a broader strategy to respond to evolving customer expectations, supply-chain pressures, technological change and growing competition within the commercial vehicle industry.

While the company did not disclose specific sales, market-share or investment targets tied to its next phase of growth, the appointments signal a renewed focus on customer service, operational excellence and market expansion across Southern Africa.