Mazda2 dips below R300,000 as SA new-car price war intensifies

Mazda Southern Africa has cut the price of its entry-level Mazda2 to below R300,000, becoming the latest carmaker to sharpen its pricing as competition intensifies in South Africa’s increasingly value-driven new-car market.

The Mazda2 1.5 Active manual is now available at a promotional price of R289,900, although the offer is for a limited period and while stocks last. The move continues a broader price war in the local market, where established manufacturers are facing mounting pressure from a growing number of Chinese brands offering high levels of standard specification at competitive prices.

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For Mazda, the lower price potentially makes the ageing but established Mazda2 more accessible to first-time buyers and motorists considering a move from the used-car market into a new vehicle.

Under the bonnet is a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 85kW and 148Nm, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, electrically folding mirrors, a touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers, electric windows, keyless entry and start, and central locking. Safety equipment includes ABS, while the doors automatically lock once the vehicle is in motion.

Importantly, Mazda says the promotional price has not resulted in equipment or ownership benefits being removed. The Mazda2 retains a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, three-year/unlimited-kilometre service plan and five years of roadside assistance.

“The Mazda2 Active has always offered more than its price suggests, and this promotion simply makes that easier to see,” Mazda Southern Africa head of marketing and communications Deolinda Da Costa said.

The Mazda2 competes in a fiercely contested part of the market against models including the Suzuki Swift, Toyota Starlet, Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Hyundai Grand i10, while Chinese alternatives such as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro have helped reshape buyer expectations around pricing and standard equipment.

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Mazda’s decision follows an increasingly visible trend of manufacturers using sharper pricing, special editions and promotional offers to defend market share as Chinese brands expand their South African presence.

While the R289,900 price strengthens the Mazda2’s value proposition, buyers will need to consider that it is a promotional rather than permanent list price. Mazda says the offer is subject to availability and terms and conditions, with customers advised to confirm pricing with dealers.

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