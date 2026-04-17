Mercedes-Benz teases all-electric C-Class ahead of April 20 global premiere

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has offered a first glimpse of its all-new electric C-Class, ahead of its global premiere scheduled for April 20 in South Korea.

The teaser signals a major shift for one of the brand’s most successful model lines, as the C-Class enters the electric era for the first time. Long regarded as a cornerstone of Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio, the new model is expected to redefine the premium compact sedan segment through a blend of performance, advanced technology and heightened comfort.

Battle of automotive heavyweights

The timing of the reveal also sharpens the competitive edge between Germany’s two automotive heavyweights. The unveiling will effectively complete the rivalry with BMW, which introduced its new-generation electric sedan, the BMW i3, in March. Both brands are now positioning their latest offerings at the heart of a rapidly evolving electric vehicle market.

Mercedes-Benz says the new electric C-Class has been developed with a strong focus on driver engagement, intelligent systems and personalisation. Built on a dedicated electric platform, the model promises improved interior space, aided by a panoramic glass roof and a reimagined cabin layout designed to maximise comfort.

Inside, the vehicle introduces a more immersive, hi-tech environment, combining premium materials with cutting-edge digital interfaces. The cabin is expected to feature the latest MBUX Hyperscreen or Superscreen technology, delivering a seamless digital experience across the dashboard.

Vegan-certified interior option

In line with evolving consumer preferences, the new C-Class will also offer a vegan-certified interior option, following in the footsteps of the GLC. This reflects Mercedes-Benz’s broader push towards sustainable materials without compromising on luxury and craftsmanship.

Comfort and refinement remain central to the model’s appeal, with enhanced seating ergonomics, advanced climate control and improved acoustic insulation contributing to a more serene driving experience.

While detailed specifications, including performance and driving range, are yet to be disclosed, the all-electric C-Class is already shaping up to be a pivotal model in Mercedes-Benz’s electrification journey — and a direct challenger to BMW and Audi in the premium EV space.

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