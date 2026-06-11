Mercedes-Benz Trucks expands Actros range with new base and line haul models for Southern Africa

Mercedes-Benz Trucks South Africa has expanded its heavy-duty truck portfolio with the introduction of new Base and Line Haul models, aimed at transport operators seeking greater efficiency, durability and value in an increasingly competitive logistics sector.

The latest additions to the Mercedes-Benz Trucks range come as South Africa’s road freight industry continues to play a critical role in moving goods across the country and the region, with operators under growing pressure to reduce operating costs while improving productivity.

Evolving needs of customers

According to Olaf Petersen, the new models build on more than 130 years of trucking heritage while addressing the evolving needs of customers across Southern Africa.

“Built on more than 130 years of trucking excellence, our new Base and Line Haul models represent the next step in making Mercedes-Benz Trucks even more accessible and relevant to our customers,” Petersen said.

The launch introduces four new variants to the popular Mercedes-Benz Actros family.

The value-focused Actros 2645LS/33 Base and Actros 2652LS/33 Base have been developed for operators looking for dependable performance and lower total cost of ownership. The models feature ClassicSpace long cabs and are powered by Mercedes-Benz’s proven OM460 and OM473 engines respectively.

Improved comfort for long-haul drivers

For long-distance freight operators, Mercedes-Benz has also introduced the Actros 2645LS/33 Line Haul and Actros 2652LS/33 Line Haul. These models feature larger StreamSpace cabs with dual beds, offering improved comfort for long-haul drivers travelling across South Africa and neighbouring countries.

All four trucks are equipped with a Gross Combination Mass (GCM) of 65 tonnes and dual fuel tanks with a combined capacity of 880 litres, enabling extended operating range between refuelling stops.

Safety remains a key focus, with features including electronic braking systems, ABS, traction control, driver airbags, full LED lighting and cab structures that comply with stringent European safety standards.

The launch further strengthens Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ position in the region’s heavy commercial vehicle market, where it competes against rivals such as Volvo Trucks, Scania, MAN Truck & Bus and FAW Trucks.

With freight demand expected to remain strong across Southern Africa, the new Actros Base and Line Haul models are designed to provide transport operators with tailored solutions for everything from regional distribution to long-distance logistics, while balancing performance, safety and operating efficiency.

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