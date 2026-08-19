MG3 gains upgraded connectivity and new colours for 2026

MG Motor South Africa has updated its MG3 hatchback range with improved connectivity, upgraded camera technology and additional exterior colours as the brand seeks to strengthen the model’s position in the competitive entry-level passenger-car market.

The updates follow the sale of just under 1 500 MG3 units in South Africa since the model was launched locally in August 2025. According to the manufacturer, the hatchback has consistently been its best-selling model during 2026.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

All MG3 derivatives now feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing occupants to connect compatible smartphones to the vehicle’s infotainment system without using cables.

MG has also expanded the model’s colour palette through the introduction of Medal Silver and Andean Grey finishes.

Higher-specification Luxury derivatives, including the MG3 Hybrid+, receive two USB Type-C ports in the front centre console. One offers full data functionality, while the other is dedicated to charging.

The previous analogue 360-degree panoramic camera has also been replaced by a digital high-definition system, which should provide clearer images and improved visibility when parking or manoeuvring in confined spaces.

Customer demand for improved technology

MG Motor South Africa vice-president Jack Wang said the changes were introduced in response to customer demand for improved technology, contemporary design and everyday practicality.

The MG3 range continues to offer a choice of manual, continuously variable transmission and hybrid powertrains. Pricing starts at R269 900 for the MG3 1.5 MT Comfort, rising to

R309 900 for the 1.5 CVT Comfort.

The CVT Luxury+ is priced at R359 900, while the flagship MG3 Hybrid+ costs R469 900.

Its rivals include the Suzuki Swift, Toyota Starlet, Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Hyundai Grand i10 and Renault Kiger, although the Hybrid+ occupies a smaller electrified hatchback segment.

All MG3 models are sold with a five-year or 150 000km warranty.