MINI marks 24 years in SA with Heritage Day Johannesburg convoy

MINI South Africa will mark 24 years since the modern brand arrived locally with a mass convoy through Johannesburg on Heritage Day, 24 September.

Dubbed One Big MINI Morning, the event follows the inaugural Big MINI Breakfast Run held last year, when more than 600 MINI vehicles participated. This year’s convoy will depart from The Acreage in Midrand at 08:30 before travelling to Casalinga in Muldersdrift, where owners will gather for food, entertainment and other activities.

“Our incredible MINI drivers are the heartbeat, energy, and soul of the entire MINI community,” said MINI South Africa head Carmen Myles.

Navigating a crowded market

The modern MINI made its South African debut in 2002 with the Cooper and Cooper S Hatch, helping establish the premium small-car segment locally. More than two decades later, however, the brand operates in a considerably more crowded market. New Chinese entrants are increasingly competing for buyers through distinctive styling, technology and lifestyle-led positioning. These include iCAUR, which recently entered South Africa with a similarly extroverted, personality-driven approach to its vehicles.

MINI itself has expanded beyond its traditional small hatchback roots, with its current line-up including larger models and fully electric offerings while retaining an emphasis on personalisation and driving character.

The Heritage Day gathering forms part of efforts to reinforce the community around the brand as competition intensifies. MINI said similar One Big MINI Morning events will also take place in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on September 24.

Participation in the Johannesburg event requires prior registration.