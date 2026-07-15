Motoring

Mitsubishi sharpens Triton fight with powerful new Bi-Turbo flagship

By Edward Moleke Makwana
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The Triton remains equally capable on the worksite and during leisure adventures.
  • Safety has been significantly enhanced through Mitsubishi’s Safety Sensing suite
  • New offering developed specifically for the South African market

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has strengthened its assault on the fiercely contested local bakkie market with the introduction of the new Triton Bi-Turbo, a flagship model that brings more power, more torque and a host of technology upgrades aimed at keeping the Japanese brand competitive.

The latest update arrives at a time when South Africa’s one-ton bakkie segment is experiencing one of its most competitive periods in years. It follows the recent arrival of the new Toyota Hilux, updated Ford Ranger, refreshed Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label and all-new Kia Tasman. Mitsubishi will also be hoping the upgraded Triton can overtake the Nissan Navara while fending off a growing wave of Chinese rivals, including the BYD Shark, GWM P Series, Changan K50 REEV and the expanding LDV range.

Developed specifically for the South African market, the Triton Bi-Turbo sits at the top of the range and introduces a more potent version of Mitsubishi’s 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine.


Revised twin-turbocharger setup

Outputs climb to 150kW and 470Nm, thanks to a revised twin-turbocharger setup that combines a smaller turbo for quicker low-end response with a larger unit for sustained performance higher up the rev range. Power is delivered through a six-speed automatic transmission paired exclusively with Mitsubishi’s Super Select II four-wheel-drive system.

The system remains one of the Triton’s biggest selling points, allowing drivers to engage four-wheel drive at speeds of up to 100km/h, making it particularly useful when road conditions suddenly deteriorate due to rain or gravel.

Seven selectable drive modes further enhance the vehicle’s off-road credentials, while a 3.5-tonne towing capacity and one-ton payload ensure the Triton remains equally capable on the worksite and during leisure adventures.

The exterior receives a more aggressive makeover with roof rails, a styling bar, heated mirrors and an assisted tailgate joining the standard equipment list.

Improved comfort and connectivity

Inside, Mitsubishi has focused on improving comfort and connectivity. The Bi-Turbo gains synthetic leather and suede-trimmed seats, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument display and a six-speaker audio system.

Safety has also been significantly enhanced through Mitsubishi’s Safety Sensing suite, which introduces adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors and a 360-degree camera system.

Meanwhile, the existing GLS derivatives receive cosmetic upgrades, including black exterior accents and dark-finished 18-inch alloy wheels to create a sportier appearance without affecting pricing.


The new Triton Bi-Turbo becomes the flagship of the range at R959 990. The single cab starts from R499 990 while the double cab is from R639 990. Every Triton is sold with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, a five-year/90 000km service plan and five years of roadside assistance.

 

 

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  • Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has launched the Triton Bi-Turbo, a flagship bakkie with enhanced power (150kW) and torque (470Nm) through a revised twin-turbo 2.4-litre diesel engine, to compete in the highly competitive one-ton bakkie market.
  • The new model features Mitsubishi’s Super Select II four-wheel-drive system, allowing 4WD engagement up to 100km/h, seven drive modes, a 3.5-tonne towing capacity, and a one-ton payload for versatile off-road and worksite performance.
  • Exterior upgrades include roof rails, a styling bar, heated mirrors, and an assisted tailgate, while interior enhancements focus on comfort and connectivity: synthetic leather and suede seats, dual-zone climate control, a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital instrument display.
  • Safety improvements come with Mitsubishi’s Safety Sensing suite, offering adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera system.
  • The Triton Bi-Turbo is priced at R959,990 and leads the range, which includes single cab models from R499,990 and double cab versions from R639,990, all backed by a five-year unlimited km warranty, service plan, and roadside assistance.

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