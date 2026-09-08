Naamsa appoints Dr Mncane Mthunzi as new CEO amid automotive industry transition

Naamsa, the Automotive Business Council, has appointed Dr Mncane Mthunzi as its new chief executive officer, handing the seasoned business leader the task of steering the organisation as South Africa’s automotive industry confronts the transition to new-energy vehicles and intensifying global competition for investment.

Mthunzi took office on Monday, September 7, succeeding Mikel Mabasa, who stepped down in April after seven years at the helm of the automotive industry body. Naamsa chief operations officer Shinny Gobiyeza had served as interim CEO since Mabasa’s departure, providing continuity while the board conducted its search for a permanent successor. She now returns to her substantive role as COO.

Mthunzi brings extensive corporate and industry leadership experience to Naamsa. According to his professional profile, he has been founder and managing partner of Strategic Turnaround Partners since January 2021.

Before that, he served as chief operations officer at Edcon between 2019 and 2021 and spent more than four years as a director within Massmart’s Builders business. He was previously Massmart’s supplier development executive.

This will also not be Mthunzi’s first time leading a major industry or professional organisation. He served as CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa between 2009 and 2011 and, before that, as managing director of the Black Management Forum from 2006 to 2009.

His appointment comes as South Africa seeks to protect an automotive manufacturing industry that Naamsa says contributes 5.2% to GDP and supports about 498,000 jobs when wider multiplier effects are included.

The industry is under pressure to attract investment in electric and other new-energy vehicle technologies while increasing localisation and maintaining access to key export markets.

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Naamsa president, Peter van Binsbergen, who is also the CEO of BMW Group South Africa, said Mthunzi’s mandate extended beyond running the association.

“We are entering a period that will fundamentally determine the future structure and competitiveness of our sector, and we require strong, decisive and strategic leadership to navigate it,” Van Binsbergen said.

Mthunzi said South Africa could not assume its established automotive manufacturing base would guarantee future competitiveness.

“The global automotive industry is changing rapidly, and South Africa must compete decisively for the investment, technology, skills, markets and opportunities that will define the next generation of mobility,” he said.

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His priorities will include attracting and retaining manufacturing investment, accelerating localisation, supporting the transition to new-energy vehicles, expanding exports and developing future automotive skills.

South Africa exported a record R291-billion worth of vehicles and automotive components in 2025, according to Naamsa, while the sector accounts for 23.8% of the country’s manufacturing output.

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