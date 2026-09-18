Naamsa unveils 2026 Accelerator Awards nominees as competition heats up

South Africa’s automotive industry has begun counting down to the fifth Naamsa Accelerator Awards, with manufacturers, importers and other industry players set to compete for recognition across vehicle sales and transformation.

The Automotive Business Council unveiled nominees for the 2026 awards at a breakfast event in Menlyn, Pretoria, which I recently attended on behalf of Sunday World Motoring. Powered by WesBank, the awards have grown since their introduction five years ago and are divided into two main pillars: market performance and transformation.

Recognising sales and transformation

The sales categories use industry data to recognise performance across passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles and the growing new-energy vehicle (NEV) market.

The transformation categories assess areas including job creation, youth and women participation, skills development, localisation, enterprise and supplier development and the advancement of historically disadvantaged participants in the automotive value chain.

According to Naamsa, the categories are designed to recognise both the scale of companies’ contributions and the intensity of transformation relative to their size.

Navigating a shifting landscape

The awards come as South Africa’s motor industry faces significant change, including growing competition from new Chinese vehicle brands, the transition towards electrification and pressure to increase localisation and remain competitive internationally.

Naamsa chief operations officer Shinny Gobiyeza said the awards recognise contributions across the automotive ecosystem, including manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, financiers, policymakers and emerging businesses.

WesBank CEO Robert Gwerengwe said the partnership was aimed at recognising organisations and innovators contributing to the future of mobility in South Africa.

Data-driven recognition

The awards will also recognise companies recording strong market growth and performance in NEVs, while special awards may be presented to individuals or organisations for contributions to the industry. Naamsa says sales categories are primarily determined using industry data, while transformation awards combine quantitative evidence with validation and assessment processes.

The winners will be announced during SA Auto Week, which takes place in KwaZulu-Natal from October 13 to 16. The Accelerator Awards will conclude the programme on October 16.

The event comes at a time when the industry is balancing stronger domestic vehicle demand with longer-term challenges around localisation, global competitiveness, exports and the transition to new-energy technologies.