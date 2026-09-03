New BMW iX3 launches in South Africa with 820km claimed range

BMW is launching its new-generation iX3 to South African media this week, marking the local arrival of the first production model developed under its Neue Klasse programme.

The electric Sports Activity Vehicle introduces a new platform, design language, software architecture and sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

It will initially be offered as the iX3 50 xDrive, priced from R1,690,000.

Its two electric motors provide all-wheel drive and produce a combined 345kW. BMW claims WLTP energy consumption of between 15.1kWh and 17.9kWh per 100km, with a driving range of between 679km and 820km, depending on the vehicle’s specification and operating conditions.

An 800-volt electrical system enables DC charging at up to 400kW when a compatible charger is available. This charging capability and the claimed range are particularly relevant in South Africa, where the distance between high-speed public chargers remains a consideration for motorists undertaking interprovincial journeys.

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The iX3 also debuts BMW Panoramic iDrive and a new electronics architecture comprising four high-performance computers. One of these, called the “Heart of Joy”, integrates drivetrain, braking and driving-dynamics functions.

Production takes place at BMW’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary. BMW says the vehicle’s lifetime carbon footprint is more than 30% lower than that of its predecessor, although this remains a manufacturer calculation.

A less expensive rear-wheel-drive iX3 40, priced at R1,498,000, is scheduled to reach South Africa during the first quarter of 2027.

The iX3 will compete with electric premium SUVs including the Lexus RZ 500e and Audi Q6 e-tron. The forthcoming electric Mercedes-Benz GLC could become another rival should its South African introduction be confirmed.

READ: Range Rover Electric arrives in SA, priced from R3.9m

Sunday World Motoring’s driving impressions will follow when an opportunity arises to test the iX3 on local roads and assess its range, charging performance and dynamics against its competitors.

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