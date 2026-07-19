New Mercedes-Benz CLA shows premium sedans germane

Mercedes-Benz South Africa invited me for my first taste of the all-new third-generation CLA 200, a car that arrives with arguably one of the biggest responsibilities in the brand’s local line-up.

Not only is it the first model to be built on Mercedes-Benz’s all-new modular platform, setting the tone for an entirely new generation of products, it also enters a market where SUVs are more in demand and where the German luxury brand is under increasing pressure from traditional rivals as well as ambitious Chinese newcomers.

Our launch route covered just over 100km, starting at the V&A Waterfront, tackling Chapman’s Peak Drive, before concluding with a highway cruise to Cape Town International Airport. The route showcased what the new CLA is all about. The sleek newcomer wears classic GT proportions, with a low-slung sporty silhouette, short overhangs and a coupé-inspired roofline that gives it genuine road presence. Illuminated Mercedes-Benz star lighting signatures at both ends and a full-length panoramic glass roof, fitted as standard, ensure it looks every bit as modern as it feels.

Inside is where it really distances itself from many of its rivals. The dashboard is dominated by the striking new MBUX Superscreen, transforming the interior into what feels more like a premium digital lounge than a traditional cockpit.

It is, a gadget on wheels. The latest MB.OS operating system integrates ChatGPT and Google Gemini, creating one of the smartest AI-powered assistants in a production vehicle.

On the road, the CLA demonstrated why German manufacturers continue to set the benchmark for driving dynamics.

Ride quality is smooth and composed, steering is beautifully weighted and reassuringly precise, while the overall refinement reminds you what a true premium and exceptionally well-engineered vehicle should feel like.

South African buyers should, however, be mindful of one reality. The CLA’s sporty suspension and large wheels mean speed humps and the country’s ever-growing collection of potholes could become its biggest drawback, particularly outside major metropolitan areas.

Power comes from a newly developed 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. Producing 120kW and 250Nm, the CLA completes the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed eight seconds, while Mercedes-Benz quotes fuel consumption of just 5.4 litres per 100km. Our launch vehicle, however, averaged 8.6 litres per 100km — still respectable considering the route.

Pricing starts at R939 000 for the Progressive model and climbs to just over R1 million for the AMG Line derivative. Beyond the product itself, the CLA also carries strategic importance for Mercedes-Benz South Africa. Audi has steadily strengthened its local line-up and overtook Mercedes-Benz in 2015 to become South Africa’s second-best-selling premium brand behind BMW.

The new CLA is undoubtedly impressive but it alone is unlikely to restore Mercedes-Benz to second place at the end of 2026. What it can do is strengthen the brand’s appeal among aspirational younger buyers, fend off Chinese premium challengers and lure customers considering BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and Audi A3 Sedan rivals.

The bigger question is whether a premium sedan still deserves a place in an SUV-obsessed market. My answer is yes — provided most of your driving is done in urban environments.

The new CLA proves the premium sedan is far from obsolete. In fact, it may just be entering one of its smartest eras.