Nissan appoints new South Africa boss as importer transition gathers pace

Nissan South Africa has appointed Juan Wheeler as its new Managing Director, adding the role to his current position as Chief Financial Officer of Nissan Africa, as the Japanese manufacturer enters a new phase of its operations in the country.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Nissan. The company is transitioning from local vehicle manufacturing to an importer business model and is expected to formally hand over its long-standing Rosslyn manufacturing plant to Chinese automaker Chery later this week.

Announcing the appointment, Jordi Vila, Divisional Vice President of Nissan Europe and President of Nissan Africa, said Wheeler was well placed to lead the company and build on Nissan’s more than 60-year heritage in South Africa.

Wheeler’s wealth of experience

Wheeler brings decades of automotive experience to the role. He started his career as a State Accountant in South Africa’s Department of Foreign Affairs before joining Ford Motor Company, where he held several finance positions in South Africa and later in Thailand, China, Indonesia and Vietnam. He also served as finance director in Indonesia and later held a regional finance role in Dubai.

In 2018, Wheeler returned to South Africa as chief financial officer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, later becoming CFO of Stellantis following the merger with PSA. He joined Nissan Africa as CFO in 2025.

Nissan Africa Managing Director Mohamed Abd El Samad described Wheeler as a seasoned executive with extensive experience spanning finance, manufacturing and sales across multiple continents.

‘Exciting chapter’

Accepting the appointment, Wheeler said he was honoured to lead the company through its next chapter.

“Nissan is an incredible company with a wonderful legacy. It is a great privilege to now be asked to lead this same company in South Africa as we embark upon our next exciting chapter,” he said.

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