Nissan confirms new X-Trail for SA as SUV offensive gathers pace

Nissan South Africa has confirmed that the updated 2026 X-Trail is heading to local showrooms, with the first shipment of SUVs already departing Japan ahead of its official launch in August.

South Africa will be among the first markets outside Europe to receive the refreshed fourth-generation X-Trail, underlining the importance of the local market in Nissan’s renewed growth strategy.

Fiercely-contested family SUV segment

The latest X-Trail arrives at a time when the family SUV segment has become one of the most fiercely contested in the country. It will square up against established rivals such as the Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5, Honda CR-V. It will also take on an increasing number of Chinese challengers, including the Jetour T1, Omoda C7, Jaecoo J7, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, Haval H6 and Geely E5.

Since its global debut in 2001, the X-Trail has become one of Nissan’s biggest success stories, with more than eight million units sold worldwide.

The updated model introduces a sharper exterior design, featuring redesigned alloy wheels of up to 19 inches. It also comes with additional chrome detailing, LED lighting throughout and roof rails on higher-specification derivatives.

Inside, Nissan promises a more premium cabin, complemented by improved technology and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems. Flagship derivatives will also feature the latest generation of Nissan’s ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving technology, aimed at improving convenience and safety on long journeys.

Part of wider product offensive for SA

The X-Trail forms part of Nissan’s wider product offensive for South Africa and the rest of the continent. This as the Japanese manufacturer looks to strengthen its position through its network of more than 100 dealerships.

Initially, the new X-Trail will become Nissan’s flagship SUV in South Africa before being joined by the next-generation Nissan Patrol, which has also been approved for local introduction.

The new X-Trail will be offered in both five- and seven-seat configurations, complementing the Nissan Magnite crossover and Navara bakkie when it reaches dealerships in August.

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