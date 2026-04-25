Nissan doubles down on China with new electrified SUV concepts

Nissan Motors has unveiled two new electrified SUV concept cars at Auto China 2026, underlining China’s growing importance as both a key market and a global innovation hub for the brand.

The debut of the Urban SUV PHEV Concept and the Terrano PHEV Concept signals Nissan’s accelerated push into the new energy vehicle (NEV) space, as the automaker looks to strengthen its position in the world’s largest car market.

Speaking at the show in Beijing, Nissan president and CEO Ivan Espinosa said China is central to the company’s future strategy.

Source of innovation

“China is not only a highly competitive domestic market but also a source of innovation, enabling us to create new value and experiences for customers both locally and globally,” he said.

The Urban SUV PHEV Concept is aimed at younger buyers, combining plug-in hybrid technology with a design language inspired by Nissan’s future SUV range. It is positioned as a practical, tech-forward model suited to daily urban driving.

Meanwhile, the Terrano PHEV Concept revives a familiar nameplate, blending Nissan’s off-road heritage with electrified performance. Designed to cater for both adventure and city use, it reflects a broader trend of electrified SUVs that offer versatility without sacrificing efficiency.

Three additional NEV models

Production versions of both models are expected within the next year, with Nissan confirming plans to introduce at least three additional NEV models in China over the same period.

The developments form part of Nissan’s broader vision, dubbed “Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life”, which places China alongside Japan and the United States as one of its three core markets.

Beyond domestic sales, China is also being positioned as an export base, with models such as the N7 and Frontier Pro PHEV earmarked for markets in Latin America, ASEAN and the Middle East.

With global competition intensifying — particularly from fast-rising Chinese brands — Nissan’s latest concepts highlight how legacy automakers are adapting their strategies to remain relevant in an increasingly electrified and technology-driven automotive landscape.

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