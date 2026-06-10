Omoda C5 sales approach 17 000 as hybrid model gains traction

The Omoda C5 continues to cement its position as one of South Africa’s fastest-growing compact SUVs, with local sales reaching 16 948 units since its introduction in April 2023.

The milestone comes as Chinese automotive brands continue to strengthen their foothold in the local market, challenging established rivals with competitive pricing, modern technology and increasingly electrified powertrains.

According to OMODA & JAECOO South Africa, the C5’s growth has been driven by a series of product updates over the past year, including the introduction of the C5 X Series, an updated Street+ entry-level model and, most recently, the new C5 SHS hybrid.

Strong consumer interest

The latest addition to the range has already generated strong interest. The first allocation of C5 SHS hybrids launched in April has been fully accounted for, highlighting growing consumer appetite for affordable hybrid vehicles.

Powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, the C5 SHS delivers a combined 165kW and 295Nm. Omoda claims fuel consumption of just 4.9 litres per 100km and a driving range exceeding 1 000km on a single tank.

The hybrid model is also equipped with features typically associated with more expensive vehicles, including dual 12.3-inch digital displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems and seven airbags.

The C5’s success comes amid intensifying competition from fellow Chinese brands making significant strides in South Africa. Rivals such as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion, Jetour Dashing and Jaecoo J7 have all recorded strong sales growth as consumers increasingly embrace value-focused alternatives to traditional Japanese and European offerings. The recently launched GAC Emzoom Nova also aims to challenge the C5.

The Omoda C5 range is priced from R339 900 for the Street+ model, while the new C5 SHS hybrid tops the line-up at R469 900.

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