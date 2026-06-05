Peugeot expands local commercial vehicle line-up with new Partner van

French automaker Peugeot has strengthened its presence in South Africa’s competitive light commercial vehicle market with the launch of the new Peugeot Partner, a compact panel van aimed at entrepreneurs, small businesses and fleet operators.

The new model joins the brand’s growing commercial vehicle portfolio as demand increases for affordable, fuel-efficient and practical transport solutions in the delivery, courier and service sectors.

Manoeuvrability and load-carrying ability

Available in both short-wheelbase (SWB) and long-wheelbase (LWB) configurations, the Partner has been designed to meet the demands of urban business operations where manoeuvrability, load-carrying ability and low running costs are critical.

“The Peugeot Partner represents an important step in the growth of the Peugeot brand in South Africa,” said Moeketsi Mapogo, Brand Head: Pro One LCV at Stellantis South Africa.

“As businesses continue to face increasing pressure to do more with less, affordable and dependable mobility has become essential. The new Partner combines low operating costs, practical functionality and modern technology in a package built for everyday business demands.”

Low fuel consumption

Powering the new Partner is a 1.6-litre HDi diesel engine producing 68kW and 230Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. Peugeot claims fuel consumption of just 5.1 litres per 100km, a figure likely to appeal to cost-conscious fleet managers and small business owners.

The SWB model offers a load length of 1 817mm, while the LWB version extends this to 2 167mm and can accommodate up to 4.4 cubic metres of cargo volume when fitted with Peugeot’s Multiflex bench-seat configuration. Payload capacity reaches up to 1 000kg on the LWB derivative.

Easy loading and unloading

Practical features include dual sliding side doors and 180-degree opening rear doors, making loading and unloading easier in confined urban spaces.

Inside, the cabin features a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, WiFi mirroring and USB connectivity. Safety equipment includes electronic stability control, emergency braking assistance, cruise control, tyre-pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera and dual airbags.

The Peugeot Partner enters a highly competitive segment populated by rivals such as the Volkswagen Caddy Cargo, Toyota Corolla Quest Cargo, Citroën Hola and Renault Kangoo Express.

Pricing starts at R479 900 for the SWB model and R508 900 for the LWB derivative. Both are sold with a three-year/60 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty.

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