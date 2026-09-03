Putco adds accessible Mercedes-Benz buses to fleet

Putco has taken delivery of six Mercedes-Benz low-entry buses as part of efforts to make its public transport services more accessible to passengers with limited mobility.

The vehicles are the first universally accessible buses to join Putco’s fleet and are expected to begin operating on the company’s routes soon. Putco and Mercedes-Benz Buses have not disclosed the cost of the vehicles or identified the routes on which they will initially operate.

Each bus uses a Mercedes-Benz OH 1826 LE Euro 5 low-entry chassis fitted with a Marcopolo Tourino G7 body. The design makes boarding and alighting easier for older commuters, people living with disabilities, parents travelling with young children and other passengers who may struggle to use conventional buses.

Focus on accessibility

Mercedes-Benz Buses Southern Africa general manager Deon de Vries said the handover reflected the companies’ shared focus on improving the safety, reliability and inclusivity of public transport.

Putco chief executive Franco Pisapia said the vehicles resulted from collaboration between the operator, chassis manufacturer and bodybuilder. The project progressed from an initial concept to a prototype that has formed the basis of the six-bus fleet.

Boost for fleet modernisation

The buses also represent a fleet-modernisation opportunity for Mercedes-Benz in a local commercial-vehicle market where competitors include MAN Bus, which operates in South Africa, as well as Scania and Volvo Buses.

However, disability inclusion and universal-access specialist Mandy Latimore cautioned that accessible transport involved more than the design of the vehicle. Bus stops, interchanges, pavements and final destinations must also accommodate people with disabilities for an entire journey to be considered accessible.

More than just the bus

She described the introduction of the buses as an important first step towards a more inclusive transport system.

Putco provides commuter services across parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The operator said the new buses would help passengers travel with greater safety, comfort and dignity, although it has not indicated whether it plans to acquire additional low-entry units.