Range Rover celebrates 20 years of performance luxury with Sport TWENTY Edition

British luxury SUV brand Range Rover has marked two decades of its performance-focused lineage with the unveiling of the limited-run Range Rover Sport TWENTY Edition—a commemorative model that blends bespoke design elements with flagship powertrains.

The special edition pays tribute to the evolution of the Range Rover Sport, a model that first arrived in the early 2000s at a time when the global market began shifting towards more dynamic, road-focused SUVs.

Its introduction signalled a broader transformation of Range Rover into a multi-model luxury family while establishing the Sport as a key player in the high-performance SUV segment.

Over three generations, the Range Rover Sport has evolved from a muscular, concept-inspired design into a more refined and modern luxury statement.

1-million global sales surpassed

The original model drew heavily from the bold Range Stormer concept, while subsequent iterations introduced sleeker lines, lighter aluminum construction, and enhanced on-road dynamics.

The model has since surpassed 1-million global sales, underlining its enduring appeal.

Beyond design, the Range Rover Sport has built a reputation for pushing performance boundaries.

Notable milestones include setting a production SUV record at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb in 2013 and conquering the challenging 999 steps of Heaven’s Gate in China in 2018.

It has also completed an 800km high-speed desert run in Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter and scaled Iceland’s Kárahnjúkar Dam during the reveal of the current generation.

Technological innovation has been central to its success, with features such as Terrain Response and Hill Descent Control enhancing off-road capability, while systems like Dynamic Response and advanced transmissions have sharpened its on-road performance.

Sporting credentials cemented

The introduction of high-performance derivatives, including the SVR and the latest SV flagship, further cemented its sporting credentials.

The TWENTY Edition introduces distinctive styling cues, including unique ‘TWENTY’ badging, bespoke interior finishes, and performance seats derived from the flagship SV model.

Buyers can choose between a powerful 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine or a plug-in hybrid alternative offering up to 115km of electric driving range.

Key rivals in this segment include the BMW X5 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

However, the brand has confirmed that the TWENTY Edition is not currently slated for the South African market.

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