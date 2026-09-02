Record EV turnout signals changing face of Festival of Motoring

A record number of electric vehicles at the 2026 Festival of Motoring offered further evidence of the rapid expansion of South Africa’s electrified vehicle market, although affordability and local production remain significant challenges.

The ninth edition of the festival, held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 28 to 30 August, featured at least 19 battery-electric models from 12 manufacturers.

Growing presence of electric vehicles

The electric line-up included vehicles from BAIC, Changan, Chery, Dongfeng, Forthing, Geely, GWM, iCAUR, JAECOO, KAIYI, Lepas and Suzuki. Several of the vehicles were available for passenger rides or driving experiences, while some remain future products rather than models currently available in local showrooms.

Their presence reflected the growing role of Chinese manufacturers and other new entrants in broadening South Africa’s previously limited selection of fully electric vehicles.

According to automotive industry body Naamsa, 1 353 battery-electric vehicles were sold locally during the second quarter of 2026, compared with 294 in the corresponding period last year. Although this represents growth of about 360%, fully electric vehicles continue to account for a small proportion of South Africa’s overall new-vehicle market.

Industry push for local manufacturing

Hiten Parmar, executive director of advocacy organisation The Electric Mission, said the festival’s electric vehicle turnout demonstrated that the industry’s transition was already under way. He argued that growing consumer interest should eventually be supported by local production.

However, the number of vehicles displayed at Kyalami does not necessarily mean widespread adoption is imminent. High purchase prices, charging infrastructure, electricity supply concerns and limited affordability remain barriers for many consumers.

Parmar called for a review of the country’s ad valorem tax, which is calculated according to a vehicle’s recommended retail price. Electric vehicles generally cost more than comparable petrol models, exposing them to higher value-based taxation.

Festival draws record crowds

Beyond the electric vehicle showcase, organisers Messe Frankfurt South Africa said the festival attracted a record 34 659 visitors, representing a 6.8% increase over 2025.

Visitors reportedly travelled from 261 cities and towns across 24 countries, highlighting the event’s reach beyond Gauteng and South Africa. A total of 24 automotive brands and 123 exhibitors participated, while more than 10 000 on-track experiences were recorded during the weekend.

From curiosity to consumer adoption

The combination of growing attendance and a larger electric vehicle display suggests the festival is evolving alongside changes in the automotive market. Its next challenge will be turning consumer curiosity about electrification into informed purchasing consideration.

The tenth Festival of Motoring is scheduled to take place at Kyalami from 27 to 29 August 2027.