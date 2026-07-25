Renault revives Trafic Passenger in South Africa after two-decade absence

Renault South Africa has reintroduced the Trafic Passenger to the local market, bringing back the people mover nearly 20 years after it disappeared from local showrooms.

The return of the Trafic forms part of Renault’s strategy to strengthen its passenger and light commercial vehicle line-up, targeting large families, shuttle operators and business customers seeking a versatile people carrier.

The newcomer enters a competitive segment occupied by rivals such as the Toyota Quantum VX, Hyundai Staria, Volkswagen Kombi, Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Ford Tourneo Custom.

Available in three derivatives priced from R979,999 to R1,049,999, the Trafic Passenger offers seating for up to nine occupants while providing flexible seating configurations and cargo capacity of up to 6,000 litres when seats are folded or removed.

An 8-inch multimedia touchscreen

Inside, Renault has equipped the Trafic with an 8-inch multimedia touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Depending on the model, buyers also receive a wireless smartphone charger, heated driver’s seat and premium upholstery.

The cabin also provides more than 84 litres of storage space, catering for both family and commercial use.

Power comes from Renault’s proven 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, producing 125kW and 380Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission designed to balance performance with fuel efficiency.

Human First Programme

Safety features include six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors and a reverse camera as standard, while higher-specification models add 360-degree parking sensors. The vehicle also forms part of Renault’s global Human First Programme, which focuses on improving road safety through advanced driver assistance technologies.

Externally, the Trafic adopts Renault’s latest design language with C-shaped Pure Vision LED headlights, a redesigned diamond badge and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Renault backs the Trafic Passenger with a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty, a five-year/90,000km service plan and 24-hour roadside assistance.

The new Renault Trafic Passenger is now available at Renault dealerships nationwide.

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