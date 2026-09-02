SA new-vehicle sales climb 11.4% despite export decline

South Africa’s new-vehicle market maintained its upward momentum in August, recording a double-digit increase in sales despite continued pressure on vehicle exports.

Automotive industry body Naamsa said 57 898 new vehicles were sold during the month, representing an 11.4% increase compared with August 2025.

Dealerships accounted for an estimated 81.8% of total sales, while the rental industry represented 13.4%. Government and corporate fleets each accounted for 2.4%.

The passenger-car segment delivered 41 216 sales, an increase of 4 269 units, or 11.6%, compared with the 36 947 units recorded in August last year. Vehicle rental companies accounted for 17.2% of passenger-car sales.

Toyota leads the pack

Toyota led the overall manufacturer rankings with 13 814 vehicles, followed by Suzuki with 6 505 and Volkswagen with 5,668. Ford placed fourth with 3 202, ahead of Hyundai on 3 034, Chery with 2 763, GWM on 2 594, Isuzu with 2 531, Jetour on 1 952 and Kia with 1 783.

Sales of light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, increased by 11% to 13 727 units.

Medium commercial vehicle sales rose 16.3% to 805 units, while the heavy truck and bus category grew 10.1% to 2,150 vehicles. Among the leading commercial vehicle performers, FAW Trucks recorded 546 units, followed by Toyota with 427, Isuzu with 303 and Daimler Truck and Volvo Trucks, which each achieved 241 sales.

The domestic gains were offset by weaker exports. South African manufacturers exported 35 091 vehicles, a decline of 4 742 units, or 11.9%, from the 39 833 vehicles shipped during August 2025.

The decline underscores concerns that stronger domestic demand is not necessarily translating into increased local production, investment and employment.

Demand for electrified vehicles rises

Sales of new-energy vehicles are, however, continuing to accelerate. A total of 16 289 electrified vehicles were sold during the first seven months of 2026, an 88% increase over the corresponding period in 2025.

This included 8 078 conventional hybrids, 5 851 plug-in hybrids and 2 360 fully electric vehicles. NEVs accounted for 4.4% of domestic new-vehicle sales through July.

Naamsa attributed the market’s resilience partly to moderating inflation, stable interest rates and improving product choice. However, elevated borrowing and living costs continue to place pressure on household affordability.

Commercial operators also faced higher expenses after wholesale diesel prices increased by between R1.23 and R1.38 per litre during August.

Naamsa said future industry growth would depend on converting rising demand, particularly for electrified vehicles, into local manufacturing, component production, skills development and employment.

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