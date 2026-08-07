Toyota opens applications for 2027 graduate programme

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has opened applications for its 2027 Graduate Training Programme, offering recent graduates an opportunity to gain workplace experience and develop technical and leadership skills within one of South Africa’s largest automotive manufacturers.

Applications for the two-year programme close on August 21 2026.

The programme combines practical workplace experience, formal learning and mentorship, with participants contributing to business projects while gaining exposure to different areas of the company’s operations.

According to TSAM, the initiative follows Toyota’s global development framework, with 70% of learning taking place through practical work assignments, 20% through formal technical and classroom-based training, and 10% through mentorship and coaching from experienced leaders.

Developing local talent

The graduate programme forms part of Toyota’s broader investment in developing local talent. During a recent media visit to the company’s Prospecton manufacturing plant in Durban for the Hilux line-off ceremony, I encountered employees who had joined Toyota as graduates before progressing into management, executive and vice-president positions.

Toyota South Africa employs more than 8 000 people and has the capacity to produce about 140 000 vehicles annually. Vehicles manufactured at the Prospecton plant are exported to 45 African countries and 29 European markets, including the United Kingdom.

The company’s skills development initiatives also extend internationally. Employees are afforded opportunities to undertake assignments in Japan as part of Toyota’s skills-transfer programme, with some spending up to two years gaining experience before returning to South Africa. According to Toyota, more than 230 South Africans are currently on assignment in Japan.

Meaningful workplace exposure

Khaya Ngcwembe, vice-president of human resources management at Toyota South Africa Motors, said the programme is intended to provide graduates with meaningful workplace exposure while helping them develop the skills required for long-term careers.

“We believe that investing in young talent is one of the most important ways we can contribute to South Africa’s future competitiveness and growth,” said Ngcwembe.

Applications are open to final-year students and recent graduates in disciplines including engineering, business and commercial studies, technology, finance, the built environment and people management.

The programme comes as graduate development initiatives continue to play an important role in helping young South Africans bridge the gap between tertiary education and employment while addressing skills shortages in the country’s manufacturing sector.

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