Toyota SA gets new Hilux rolling off production line for export to 74 countries

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has officially started production of its all-new ninth-generation Hilux, marking a significant milestone for the country’s automotive industry with a record R10.4-billion investment that will see the locally built bakkie exported to 74 international markets.

I attended the official Hilux Line-Off Ceremony at Toyota’s Prospecton manufacturing plant in Durban on Thursday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a recorded video message, while KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau, Japanese Ambassador Fumio Shimizu, Toyota executives and business leaders gathered to celebrate one of the biggest investments in South African automotive manufacturing.

Held under the theme Strengthening Roots, Accelerating the Future, the ceremony saw the first production examples of the new Hilux roll off the assembly line at Toyota’s flagship facility. The investment represents the largest single product investment in Toyota South Africa’s history and reinforces the company’s long-term confidence in South Africa as a global manufacturing hub.

Hilux mainstay of Prospecton plant

Hilux has been at the heart of Prospecton’s operations for more than five decades. Since production began 56 years ago, the Durban plant has built more than 2.9-million Hilux models, with exports reaching 74 countries across Africa and Europe.

The Hilux programme also remains a major contributor to the local economy, supporting 101 Tier One suppliers, generating annual supplier spending of more than R15-billion and sustaining nearly 27 000 jobs across the supplier network, in addition to more than 4 300 employees directly involved in Hilux production.

Toyota South Africa president and CEO Andrew Kirby said every new Hilux generation presented an opportunity to improve technology, deepen localisation, strengthen suppliers and develop local talent.

‘The next chapter in South African manufacturing’

“The ninth-generation Hilux is not simply the next Hilux. It is the next chapter in South African manufacturing,” Kirby said.

He added that Toyota’s investment extends far beyond vehicle production by supporting suppliers, creating employment opportunities and strengthening the country’s industrial ecosystem.

A major portion of the investment has been allocated towards expanding local manufacturing capability. Around R3.2-billion has been invested in supplier development, while R7.2-billion has funded new production technologies, equipment and tooling. Toyota suppliers have also collectively invested a further R2-billion into their own operations.

The investment includes construction of a new 29 300-square-metre Toyota Logistics Centre, a new Chassis Frame Coating Facility and a Chassis Frame Welding Facility scheduled for completion next year.

‘Vote of confidence in South Africa’s manufacturing sector’

President Ramaphosa described the investment as a vote of confidence in South Africa’s manufacturing sector. He said the true value of the R10.4-billion investment lies not only in new buildings and machinery but in the jobs, industrial growth and skills development opportunities it creates for thousands of South Africans.

One of the highlights of the event was Toyota’s strong emphasis on skills development. During my visit, several employees shared stories of joining the company as graduates before progressing into management, executive and even vice-president positions. Toyota also confirmed that more than 230 South Africans are currently on assignment in Japan as part of its global skills transfer programme, with employees returning to strengthen local manufacturing expertise.

The Prospecton plant, Toyota’s oldest manufacturing facility outside Japan, currently produces the Hilux, Corolla Cross, Fortuner and Hiace. The company employs more than 8 500 people directly in South Africa and has remained the country’s best-selling automotive brand for an uninterrupted 46 years.

The new Hilux, featuring updated design, improved safety, enhanced connectivity and upgraded driving dynamics, will now be introduced gradually across local and export markets as production ramps up. According to Toyota, the manufacturing facility has capacity to produce 140 000 vehicles. In 2025, the plant produced 130 005 units.

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