Toyota strengthens 22-year Comrades Marathon partnership with fleet support and Corolla Cross giveaway

As thousands of runners prepare to tackle the 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon this weekend, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to South Africa’s biggest ultra-marathon by providing a fleet of vehicles and rewarding participants with the chance to win a new car.

The automaker, which has partnered with the Comrades Marathon for 22 years, will once again play a key role in supporting race logistics and operations during Sunday’s race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Toyota has supplied a fleet comprising 14 locally built Toyota Hilux bakkies, three Toyota Quantum buses, two Urban Cruisers and two Starlet Cross models to assist with athlete transportation, race coordination and event logistics.

The company said the fleet not only demonstrates the versatility of its product line-up but also highlights its continued investment in local manufacturing.

Hilux to serve as official lead vehicles

Two of Toyota’s latest-generation Hilux models will serve as the official lead vehicles for the race, guiding athletes along the gruelling route that has tested runners for nearly a century.

In a move expected to generate excitement among participants, Toyota will also give away a brand-new Corolla Cross XR to one lucky runner. The winner will be announced during a live television broadcast shortly after the race concludes.

Toyota South Africa Motors general manager of marketing communications, Tasneem Lorgat, said the partnership aligns closely with the company’s values.

“The Comrades Marathon represents the very best of human endurance and determination, values that are deeply aligned with the Toyota brand. We are proud to contribute to an event that inspires resilience, unity and community spirit,” said Lorgat.

Toyota Comrades technical cap

The company has also unveiled a new edition of its popular Toyota Comrades technical cap, a sought-after item among runners and supporters. This year’s design is inspired by the 2026 race theme, Ska Fela Moya (Don’t Give Up), symbolising perseverance and achievement.

Comrades Marathon Association general manager Alain Dalais welcomed Toyota’s continued support, describing the company as a valued partner that has consistently enhanced the race experience for both participants and spectators.

Toyota’s involvement in South African sport extends beyond Comrades, joining a growing list of automotive brands investing in sporting partnerships, including Hyundai’s sponsorship of the Springboks, Mahindra’s backing of Lions Cricket and Suzuki’s partnership with African football through CAF competitions.

The 2026 race will also see defending champion Gerda Steyn return to the start line as a Global Team Toyota Athlete as she seeks another Comrades victory.

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