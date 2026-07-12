Toyota’s first electric SUV signals serious intent in premium EV battle

Toyota South Africa Motors has finally entered the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market under its badge, and if my first drive of the new Toyota bZ4X is anything to go by, the Japanese manufacturer has arrived well prepared for what is becoming one of South Africa’s fastest-growing premium vehicle segments.

I recently travelled to Mbombela, Mpumalanga, at Toyota’s invitation for the official media launch of the bZ4X, the company’s first dedicated battery-electric vehicle. The launch also marked the local debut of the more adventurous bZ4X Touring, giving us the opportunity to sample both models on a scenic route combining passes, quiet bush roads, twisting back roads and sweeping highways.

While the Lexus RZ became the first fully electric vehicle within the Toyota stable, the arrival of the Toyota-badged bZ4X represents another important milestone in the company’s expanding electrification journey.

Toyota says the bZ4X embodies its global “Beyond Zero” philosophy, which focuses on reducing carbon emissions through a multi-pathway strategy rather than relying on a single technology. Alongside battery-electric vehicles, the company continues investing in hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen fuel-cell and future carbon-neutral fuel technologies, allowing customers to choose solutions that best suit their lifestyles and driving conditions.

That philosophy is already familiar in South Africa. Toyota introduced the Toyota Prius locally more than two decades ago, followed by the domestically produced Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid and, more recently, the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid.

Both the bZ4X and Touring are built on Toyota’s dedicated e-TNGA battery-electric architecture, shared with the Lexus RZ. The platform combines lightweight, high-tensile steel construction with reinforced battery protection and sophisticated suspension.

The result is a ride that immediately impressed. The standard bZ4X felt composed and remarkably nimble, with accurate steering, excellent body control and impressive ride comfort. Like most electric vehicles, power delivery is immediate and effortless, making overtaking almost instantaneous.

Power comes from a 73.11kWh lithium-ion battery producing 255kW, enabling the all-wheel-drive SUV to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.1 seconds. Toyota claims a driving range of between 456km and 481km, while support for 22kW AC charging should make ownership increasingly practical as South Africa’s charging infrastructure expands.

The real surprise, however, was the Touring derivative. Powered by a larger 74.69kWh battery and producing an impressive 334kW, the Touring accelerates from 0-100km/h in a blistering 4.3 seconds, making it one of the quickest SUVs Toyota has ever produced.

Inside, Toyota has adopted a clean, modern design centred around a crisp 14-inch multimedia touchscreen, complemented by a high-mounted seven-inch digital driver’s display that keeps key information within the driver’s natural line of sight. Wireless Apple CarPlay comes standard, alongside Android Auto, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Perhaps the biggest statement Toyota has made is through its pricing. Starting at R1 182 800 for the bZ4X and R1 317 700 for the Touring, Toyota is positioning its first EV directly against established rivals including the BMW iX1, Volvo EX30, Volvo EC40, BYD Sealion 7 and Deepal S07. Each model includes a six-year/90 000km service plan, a three-year/100 000km warranty and an eight-year/160 000km battery warranty.

Verdict:

Toyota has taken its time entering the battery-electric market, but the wait appears justified. The bZ4X delivers refined dynamics, strong performance and the quality expected from the brand, while the Touring adds even greater pace and versatility. My only real criticism is the driving range. While Toyota’s claimed 456km to 481km (and 462km to 487km for the Touring) is sufficient for most daily driving, it falls just short of the 500km benchmark that several rivals now exceed. Ultimately, buyers considering the switch to electric mobility, but who may not be ready to step up to the Lexus RZ, should place both models firmly on their shortlist.