Volkswagen-backed business hub helps Eastern Cape entrepreneurs generate R733m

A business incubation centre established by Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) in partnership with entrepreneurial development specialist Raizcorp has helped Eastern Cape entrepreneurs generate more than R733-million in turnover over the past 15 years.

The Volkswagen Business Support Centre, based in Kariega, marked its 15th anniversary this month, celebrating a journey that has seen 178 entrepreneurs receive support to grow and sustain their businesses.

Job creation achievement

According to VWGA, businesses that have participated in the programme now employ close to 2 000 people and have collectively created 680 new jobs since joining the initiative.

The centre was launched in April 2011 with the aim of creating a hub of entrepreneurial excellence in the Eastern Cape. Since then, it has also provided business advice and mentorship to more than 5,000 walk-in visitors seeking guidance on starting or expanding their businesses.

Local businesses become VWGA suppliers

A significant outcome of the programme has been the integration of local businesses into Volkswagen’s supply chain. Thirty entrepreneurs supported through the centre have been onboarded as suppliers to VWGA, with the automotive manufacturer procuring products and services worth nearly R94 million from these businesses to date.

One of the beneficiaries, Nishan Moosa, owner of Adams and Co Refined Homes, said participation in the programme helped transform her business.

“Your support has given me the tools to professionalise, the confidence to grow and the opportunity to build something lasting for my family and community,” she said, adding that her company experienced a 124% increase in turnover during its time in the programme.

‘Impactful enterprise development’

Raizcorp CEO Allon Raiz described the partnership as one of the most enduring and impactful enterprise development collaborations in South Africa.

VWGA said its R95-million investment in the centre forms part of a broader enterprise and supplier development strategy aimed at advancing transformation and economic empowerment in the automotive sector.

The company is also a founding member of the Automotive Industry Transformation Fund (AITF), which has created more than R1.7-billion in market access opportunities for black-owned automotive businesses.

VWGA director of corporate and government affairs Nonkqubela Maliza said the company views corporate social investment as a long-term investment in communities, adding that broader support from the business sector is needed to unlock even greater economic opportunities across the Eastern Cape.

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