Volkswagen South Africa builds one millionth current-generation Polo

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has reached a significant manufacturing milestone after producing the one-millionth current-generation Polo at its Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape.

The landmark vehicle, a smoky grey Polo GTI destined for the South African market, rolled off the production line as the company celebrates 75 years of vehicle manufacturing in South Africa and 30 years of Polo production at the Kariega facility.

Importance of the Polo

The achievement underscores the importance of the Polo to Volkswagen’s local operations and South Africa’s automotive export industry. Since production of the current-generation Polo began in 2017, approximately 86% of the 1-million units built have been exported to international markets including Germany, the UK, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The remaining 14% were sold locally.

The current-generation Polo now accounts for nearly 21% of the 4.8-million vehicles produced at the Kariega plant over the past seven-and-a-half decades. It also represents almost half of all Polo models ever manufactured at the facility since the nameplate was first introduced there in 1996.

Hatchback rules the roost

Volkswagen has built four generations of the Polo in Kariega, with the hatchback remaining one of the brand’s most successful products globally.

Today, the Eastern Cape facility serves as the sole global production and export hub for the Polo, supplying 38 countries across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Germany and the UK remain the largest export destinations for the South African-built model.

The milestone comes at a time when South Africa’s automotive manufacturing sector continues to play a critical role in exports, job creation and foreign investment despite growing competition from emerging automotive production hubs around the world.

‘A proud moment’

“This milestone is a proud moment for all of us at Volkswagen Group Africa and reflects the dedication and passion of our employees over many years,” said Urich Schwabe, Production Director of VWGA.

“Producing one million Polos in Kariega highlights the trust that global markets place in the quality of vehicles built in South Africa. It also reinforces the Polo’s legacy as one of the most loved and successful models produced at our plant.”

The achievement further cements Kariega’s reputation as one of the country’s most important automotive manufacturing and export centres.

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