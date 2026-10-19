Volvo and NVIDIA deepen partnership to develop self-driving cars

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars is expanding its partnership with American technology giant NVIDIA to develop advanced automated driving systems that could eventually allow motorists to take their eyes and attention off the road.

The announcement marks another step in Volvo’s efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its next generation of vehicles, as competition intensifies among global manufacturers to introduce increasingly sophisticated driver-assistance technologies.

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The two companies, which have collaborated since 2017, will combine Volvo’s vehicle safety engineering expertise with NVIDIA’s AI-powered computing and automated driving technologies. These include NVIDIA’s Hyperion sensor and computing architecture, Halos operating system and Alpamayo driving software, designed to help vehicles interpret their surroundings and make driving decisions.

According to Volvo, the technology will debut in an upcoming model as part of its largest-ever product expansion, although the manufacturer has not disclosed which vehicle will introduce the system or when it will become available.

Volvo president and CEO Håkan Samuelsson said the partnership would combine the companies’ respective strengths in vehicle safety and artificial intelligence.

“By working with NVIDIA, we bring together two distinct strengths: industry-leading safety knowledge and world-class AI technology,” Samuelsson said.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said advances in computing technology were transforming vehicles into intelligent machines capable of understanding their surroundings. The companies intend to introduce increasingly advanced automated driving capabilities gradually, with the longer-term ambition of enabling eyes-off and mind-off driving under appropriate conditions.

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However, the announcement does not establish when such capabilities will be commercially available or the circumstances under which drivers could legally disengage from driving.

The expanded collaboration comes as established manufacturers face growing competition from BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and other automakers investing heavily in automated driving technology.

For motorists, the development could eventually reduce driving demands, although regulatory approval, reliability and real-world safety performance will remain critical considerations before widespread adoption.