Volvo’s electric truck range wins International Truck of the Year 2027

Volvo Trucks’ heavy-duty electric range has been named International Truck of the Year 2027, as battery-powered trucks increasingly move beyond urban distribution into regional and longer-distance transport applications.

The award covers the Volvo FH, FM and FMX Electric models, as well as the FH Aero Electric, with the latest generation offering a claimed driving range of up to 700km.

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Volvo says the updated range delivers improvements in driving range, payload capacity and charging times compared with its previous electric trucks. The vehicles are aimed at applications ranging from city distribution and construction to regional and long-haul transport.

The International Truck of the Year jury highlighted Volvo’s approach of developing an electric portfolio covering different transport requirements rather than concentrating on a single model or application.

Jury chairman Florian Engel said the range demonstrated how battery-electric heavy-duty transport was evolving from serving individual applications towards becoming a broader transport solution.

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Volvo Trucks president Roger Alm accepted the award at the IAA Transportation event in Hanover, Germany.

“We see a great demand for our new electric trucks, and the order book is almost full,” Alm said, adding that the expanded range would allow more operators to consider vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions.

The latest accolade marks Volvo Trucks’ eighth International Truck of the Year title and the second time an electric Volvo has received the honour. The FH Electric previously won the 2024 award.

Volvo began producing electric trucks in 2019 and says about 7,000 of its electric vehicles have since accumulated a combined 500-million kilometres worldwide. Nearly 2,000 customers in more than 50 countries currently operate its electric trucks.

Its broader battery-electric portfolio now comprises eight models covering various transport applications.

Established in 1977, the International Truck of the Year jury comprises 24 commercial-vehicle journalists from European trucking publications. Vehicles are assessed on factors including technological innovation, safety, driver comfort, energy efficiency, environmental impact and total cost of ownership.

While longer ranges are widening the potential use cases for battery-electric heavy trucks, their suitability for individual operators will continue to depend on factors including charging infrastructure, payload requirements, routes and operating costs.

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