Woman entrepreneur aims to disrupt South Africa’s R20bn tyre industry

South Africa’s tyre industry contributes nearly R20-billion annually to the economy, according to Naamsa – the automotive business council, and one woman entrepreneur is positioning herself to claim a share of that growing market through an innovative convenience-focused business model.

Entrepreneur Mona Makofane has officially launched Tyre Plug, a premium mobile tyre service kiosk at Kollonade Retail Park in Montana, Pretoria, offering motorists tyre sales, puncture repairs, wheel balancing, tyre fitting and general tyre maintenance while they shop.

The business is already preparing for rapid expansion, with additional kiosks planned for Atterbury in Pretoria, Waterfall in Midrand, East Rand Mall, Polokwane and eMalahleni from July.

Convenience at heart of the business model

Unlike traditional tyre fitment centres, Tyre Plug is targeting lifestyle and retail destinations where customers can have their vehicles serviced while completing their daily errands.

Speaking to Sunday World Motoring, Makofane said convenience sits at the heart of the business model.

“We are offering customers true convenience by allowing them to have their tyres serviced while they shop, instead of spending hours waiting at a traditional tyre fitment centre,” she said.

The Montana outlet currently services between two and three vehicles per hour and operates seven days a week, with extended trading hours that exceed those of many conventional tyre shops.

The premium kiosk experience includes a customer lounge equipped with free Wi-Fi, workstations and entertainment facilities, allowing motorists to work or relax while their vehicles are attended to.

The facility is fitted with modern equipment, including wheel balancing technology and advanced tyre service machinery such as a 3D Sniper.

Makofane said all tyre brands are sourced through the Apex Tyres platform, enabling the business to cater for a wide range of customer requirements and vehicle types.

Creating employment opportunities

Beyond serving motorists, the business is also creating employment opportunities. The manufacturing and assembly of the specialised three-zone kiosks has already created approximately 40 new jobs. Each new kiosk is expected to employ eight new permanent staff members once operational. The design, manufacturing and assembly process for each kiosk takes approximately four months to complete.

Looking ahead, Makofane has ambitious plans to expand the concept beyond shopping centres by partnering with major fuel stations located along some of South Africa’s busiest transport corridors, including the N1, N3 and N4 highways.

Tyre Plug also offers a 24-hour roadside assistance service through a specially equipped mobile unit based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The call-out service is free for customers within a 25km radius, while motorists travelling further afield pay between R350 and R500 depending on distance.

With convenience, mobility and customer experience becoming increasingly important to consumers, Makofane believes Tyre Plug is well positioned to carve out a niche in South Africa’s competitive tyre sector.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content