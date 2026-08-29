Women take the wheel in SA’s trucking industry

Women are taking on increasingly influential roles in South Africa’s trucking sector, breaking barriers in an industry long dominated by men. Hino South Africa has spotlighted three employees whose career journeys demonstrate the growing opportunities available for women across engineering, fleet management and dealer-network leadership.

From graduate trainee to principal engineer

At Hino’s assembly plant in Prospecton, KwaZulu-Natal, principal engineer Dikeledi Mjilo plays a critical role in ensuring trucks are built safely, efficiently and to the required quality standards.

Mjilo joined Hino as a graduate trainee and has spent the past nine years in her current role. Her responsibilities include conducting time studies, balancing production lines, assessing ergonomic risks and driving defect-reduction initiatives through root-cause analysis.

She also formed part of the team responsible for relocating Hino’s production operations to its current assembly facility.

Reflecting on her career, Mjilo said she never expected to work for a major truck manufacturer but is proud of the path her professional journey has taken.

Her experience underscores the importance of creating technical development opportunities and clear career pathways for women in engineering and manufacturing disciplines.

Building success through diverse experience

Another example of career progression within the business is Hino fleet manager Shanaaz Khan, who has held the position since 2022.

Khan joined the company in 2013 as an administrative clerk and personal assistant. Over the years, she advanced through a variety of roles spanning administration, sales support and tender management, building a broad understanding of the commercial vehicle business.

Today, she is responsible for managing strategic fleet accounts, supporting dealers pursuing fleet business opportunities and identifying new sales prospects.

According to Khan, her exposure to multiple departments enabled her to develop a deeper understanding of dealer operations, customer service and business ethics, all of which contribute to her effectiveness in her current role.

Leading sales and dealer network growth

Hino’s senior manager for sales and dealer network, Samantha Visagie, has followed a similarly diverse career trajectory.

Visagie began her professional journey with Toyota South Africa Motors as a graduate trainee at the HiAce assembly plant after receiving an engineering bursary. She later rose to become engineering manager for HiAce assembly and logistics before moving into a range of leadership roles covering human resources, talent management and business planning.

She subsequently took responsibility for truck production at Hino’s assembly plant and played a key role in the launch of the Hino 700 Series in 2022 following the restart of the facility after the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods.

Now armed with an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, Visagie oversees Hino’s sales performance and supports the company’s dealer network across the country.

Expanding opportunities across the value chain

While the stories of Mjilo, Khan and Visagie reflect the success of one company’s talent-development efforts, they also highlight a broader shift taking place within South Africa’s commercial vehicle industry.

From engineering and manufacturing to fleet management and dealership operations, women are increasingly occupying key decision-making and leadership positions. Their progression signals growing recognition of the value of diverse skills and perspectives in shaping the future of the trucking sector.

As the industry continues to evolve, these career journeys serve as examples of the expanding opportunities available to women throughout South Africa’s commercial-vehicle value chain.

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