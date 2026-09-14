21 people killed in N1 crash in Western Cape

At least 21 people were killed in a road crash in the Western Cape.

The accident occurred on Sunday night, around 11:30pm on the N1 highway between Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka.

It involved two minibus taxis and a station wagon, confirmed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

At least four people were seriously injured.

On Monday morning, the N1 was closed in both directions, with the RTMC cautioning motorists to expect significant delays or avoid the area where possible.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

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