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21 people killed in N1 crash in Western Cape

By Sunday World
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Crash scene on N1 in Western Cape.
A serious collision occurred on the N1 between Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka on Sunday, September 13. Picture: X/RTMC

At least 21 people were killed in a road crash in the Western Cape.

The accident occurred on Sunday night, around 11:30pm on the N1 highway between Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka.

It involved two minibus taxis and a station wagon, confirmed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

At least four people were seriously injured.

On Monday morning, the N1 was closed in both directions, with the RTMC cautioning motorists to expect significant delays or avoid the area where possible.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

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  • At least 21 people were killed in a road crash on the N1 highway in the Western Cape.
  • The accident happened around 11:30pm on Sunday night between Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka.
  • The crash involved two minibus taxis and a station wagon, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).
  • At least four people were seriously injured in the accident.
  • The N1 highway was closed in both directions on Monday morning, with the RTMC warning motorists to expect delays or avoid the area.
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At least 21 people were killed in a road crash in the Western Cape.

The accident occurred on Sunday night, around 11:30pm on the N1 highway between Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka.

It involved two minibus taxis and a station wagon, confirmed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

At least four people were seriously injured.

On Monday morning, the N1 was closed in both directions, with the RTMC cautioning motorists to expect significant delays or avoid the area where possible.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

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