A night at revamped Plume Jazz Lounge

Jazz has been one of the most significant musical genres in South Africa. For decades, it has soothed the soul, given voice to the voiceless and provided a soundtrack to some of the country’s most important moments. It has told stories of oppression and resistance, but also stories of happiness, love, pride and celebration.

From the townships to some of the country’s most prestigious stages, jazz has always had a special place in the South African cultural landscape.

Now, the revamped Plume Jazz Lounge at the five-star Palace at Sun City in Rustenburg is offering jazz lovers another place to gather, listen and indulge in the experience.

I got a glimpse of the new-look venue when I attended a private event celebrating its revamp, and from the moment I walked in, it was clear that Plume was designed to be about more than just music.

An atmosphere designed for the senses

The lighting immediately sets the mood.

The lounge is dimly lit, with beautiful green lights casting a soft glow across the room. It creates an intimate atmosphere that feels both sophisticated and inviting, the kind of setting where you can settle in for an evening of music, good food and conversation.

At the centre of the stage sits a grand piano. Its presence gives the room a classic quality, immediately signalling that this is a space built around music. Against the intimate lighting, the piano becomes more than an instrument. It is part of the décor, part of the character of the room and, ultimately, part of the experience.

Attention to every detail

But the luxury does not stop at the stage. Even the dinnerware has been specially designed by Claylat Studio for the dining experience, adding another layer of detail to the evening.

The menu is an interesting mix, divided into three sections: warm tapas, cold tapas and mains. It gives diners the freedom to make the evening as light or as indulgent as they wish.

A menu for every taste

For seafood lovers, there are oysters among the cold offerings, while the warmer selection includes seafood paella and squid.

For meat lovers, there is beef Wagyu tataki and pork belly, among other tempting choices. As someone whose loyalty to meat is rarely in question, the vegetarian options were, admittedly, not where my attention lingered for very long.

Dressing for the occasion

But there is another important consideration before heading to Plume: do not arrive in casual wear. You will feel underdressed.

The dress code is part of the experience, and the setting calls for a little effort. Think sophisticated rather than ordinary. This is the kind of place where you want to look the part.

Fortunately for the men who may find themselves at the last minute wondering whether their outfit quite makes the cut, Plume has a rather stylish solution.

The David Tlale touch

Guests can borrow custom David Tlale blazers to elevate their look.

These are not just any blazers. The real surprise is on the inside. The jackets feature silk linings carrying a visual inspired by Sun City, turning what could have been a simple fashion accessory into a piece of the destination itself.

Fashion designer David Tlale was also at the private event, adding his own star power to an evening already steeped in style. He had dressed Sun City general manager Brett Hoppe for the occasion, and Hoppe looked every bit the part, cutting a particularly dapper figure in Tlale’s creation.

Elevating the palace experience

Hoppe says the revamped lounge forms part of the resort’s broader effort to elevate The Palace experience and expand its luxury offering.

“Luxury travellers today are seeking more than exceptional accommodation. They are looking for immersive experiences that create lasting memories and meaningful connections,” Hoppe says.

He says Plume adds another dimension to the resort’s premium food, beverage and entertainment offering, while giving guests another reason to visit The Palace. The lounge is also intended to strengthen Sun City’s position as a luxury destination by offering guests a more curated experience that brings together music, dining and hospitality.

Lastly, we were serenaded by Nduduzo Makhathini, whose performance seemed to bring the evening together.