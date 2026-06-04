‘Adeus’: 900 Mozambicans repatriated from SA ahead of nationwide shutdown

The repatriation of hundreds of Mozambican nationals who sought to leave South Africa following violence in Mossel Bay has been completed, with the Border Management Authority (BMA) confirming that 926 people successfully crossed into Mozambique through the Lebombo Port of Entry this week.

The development follows reports by Sunday World that more than 500 Mozambicans from the Western Cape were preparing to return home after anti-immigrant violence displaced foreign nationals and raised fears for their safety.

At the time, airport insiders told Sunday World that preparations were under way for the group to depart from OR Tambo International Airport. However, the operation ultimately took a different route, with the returnees being bussed to their home country.

Nationwide shutdown looms

This comes as the anti-undocumented migrants’ civic group March and March prepares to hold a nationwide shutdown.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the BMA said 933 Mozambican nationals were processed for departure on June 3.

Of those, 584 travelled from Mossel Bay through arrangements facilitated by the Mozambican High Commission, while 349 originated from the Lindela Repatriation Centre and were transported as part of the Department of Home Affairs’ deportation programme

All travellers underwent identity verification, biometric screening and immigration status assessments before being cleared to depart South Africa.

‘Lawful and orderly cross-border movement‘

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said the operation demonstrated the importance of ensuring that migration is managed in a lawful and orderly manner.

“The management of cross-border movement must be conducted in a manner that is lawful, orderly and consistent with South Africa’s immigration framework,” Masiapato said in the statement.

According to the BMA, 17 Mozambicans who had entered South Africa legally were found to have overstayed their authorised period of stay and were processed in line with immigration legislation.

The group also included 38 minors. The Department of Social Development assisted with their processing, ensuring compliance with child protection measures and regulations governing the movement of children across international borders.

Seven individuals denied permission to leave

While 933 people were processed during the operation, seven were ultimately not permitted to leave South Africa.

The BMA said the cases involved individuals whose nationality or immigration status required further verification, people who did not meet the requirements for cross-border movement and minors whose supporting documentation was incomplete.

Appropriate arrangements were made for the affected individuals in accordance with legal and administrative requirements, the authority said.

The completion of the operation marks the latest chapter in the ongoing response to anti-immigrant violence that has affected several communities in recent weeks and prompted a number of foreign governments to assist nationals wishing to return home.

“The BMA remains committed to facilitating legitimate travel while ensuring compliance with immigration legislation and safeguarding the integrity of our ports of entry,” Masiapato said.

“We will continue to work closely with our regional counterparts to promote safe, orderly and regular migration while protecting the security interests of South Africa and the region.”

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