Africa Food Systems Forum opens in Rwanda

The Africa Food Systems Forum opened in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, bringing together policymakers, farmers, investors, researchers and development partners to discuss ways to transform the continent’s food and agriculture sector.

The forum is focusing on key challenges including financing, climate resilience, technology, post-harvest losses and access to markets.

Financing agriculture a priority

Participants say Africa has enormous agricultural potential, but limited investment and climate-related shocks continue to constrain productivity and profitability.

“I’m attending this year’s forum with a single objective to ensure that some of the big commitments that will be put in place in terms of financing the agricultural sector. This is a sector that is very critical for Africa because it holds literally the backbone of the economies here in the continent. And the continent has also seen a number of challenges from climate change to matters to do with post-harvest losses. I think these are some of the pressing issues of this forum,” analyst Aby Agina says.

Expanding access to African markets

Beyond production, delegates are also highlighting the need to expand markets for African agricultural businesses. Entrepreneurs say regulatory and trade barriers continue to make it difficult to expand across borders and benefit from the continent’s growing market.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Iddi Faried said his company, Kodu Technology, turns banana and plantain waste into affordable sanitary pads. He is calling for stronger intra-African trade to give businesses greater access to markets across the continent.

Delegates are also exploring the role of artificial intelligence and other technologies, climate action, and greater participation of women and young people in agriculture.

Participants say the success of the forum will ultimately depend on turning discussions into investment, stronger partnerships, easier market access and practical solutions for farmers and agribusinesses.