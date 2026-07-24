African Union condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea

The African Union (AU) has condemned attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on commercial oil tankers in the Red Sea, warning that the incidents threaten regional peace and maritime security.

In a statement issued on Thursday, AU Commission chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed the union’s “unwavering support for the security, sovereignty, and stability” of the country.

‘Threat to maritime security’

According to Youssouf, the attacks on commercial vessels and attempts to disrupt maritime traffic “constitute a grave threat to international maritime security and to the stability of one of the world’s most strategic waterways.”

He stressed that freedom of navigation and the safety of commercial shipping must be respected under international law, noting that secure shipping routes through the Red Sea are strategically important to Africa.

“Any disruption of commercial shipping risks undermining regional maritime connectivity, global supply chains, energy security, and the economic interests of numerous African states whose trade depends on safe, secure, and uninterrupted access to these sea lanes,” Youssouf said.

Call for cessation of attacks

He called on the Houthi group to “immediately cease all attacks on commercial shipping, refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions, and fully respect international law governing maritime navigation.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Houthi group said it had targeted two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, claiming the vessels had violated its recently announced maritime restrictions.

The group said the tankers were targeted for violating an embargo imposed by its armed forces on vessels calling at Saudi ports.

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