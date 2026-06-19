ANC councilor arrested for attempting to bribe SIU official

An ANC councillor from Limpopo has been arrested after allegedly attempting to bribe a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) official in a bid to derail an ongoing corruption probe linked to the Mahikeng Local Municipality.

Netshivhumbe Gumani (44), a councillor in the Thulamela Local Municipality, was apprehended on June 18 during a coordinated entrapment operation involving the SIU, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Hawks. Gumani now faces charges of corruption.

Maladministration and corruption

The arrest stems from the SIU’s investigation under Proclamation R213 of 2024, which focuses on allegations of maladministration and corruption in procurement processes tied to Mahikeng Local Municipality in the North West. The probe centres on two lease agreements concluded in December 2015 and February 2016.

According to the SIU, forensic analysis of these contracts uncovered suspicious financial flows, including payments from a municipal service provider to unrelated individuals and companies – raising red flags about potential irregularities and misuse of public funds.

Bid to bribe SIU officer

Authorities allege that Gumani initially approached an SIU investigator involved in the case, offering a R70,000 bribe in exchange for ignoring critical evidence. The investigator refused. Undeterred, Gumani allegedly escalated his efforts by targeting a senior investigator with the same offer, and even approached a third SIU official at the unit’s head office.

The situation came to a head during a meeting in Mahikeng on 18 June, where Gumani allegedly handed over R10,000 in cash as the first instalment of the bribe. Law enforcement officials, already alerted by the SIU, moved in immediately and arrested him on the spot. The cash was seized and documented as evidence.

Case postponed

The joint operation included members from the Mmabatho-based Serious Corruption Investigation unit, the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, and the Tactical Response Team from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Gumani made a brief appearance in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mahikeng shortly after his arrest. The case has been postponed to June 29 2026, when he is expected to apply for bail.

The SIU has emphasised that the conduct of its investigators reflects a commitment to integrity and accountability, particularly in cases involving the protection of public resources.

This arrest sends a clear message that any attempt to interfere with investigations through bribery or other unlawful means will be met with decisive action, the unit said in a statement.

The SIU further reiterated its mandate to investigate systemic corruption and maladministration, stressing that collaboration with law enforcement agencies such as SAPS and the Hawks remains critical in safeguarding public assets and restoring public trust.

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