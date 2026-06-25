ANC inundated as 5 000 hopefuls apply for metro mayoral positions

The ANC says it has received around 5 000 applications from people hoping to become mayoral candidates in metropolitan municipalities across the country ahead of the November local government elections.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula revealed the figures during a media briefing at Luthuli House on Thursday, where he outlined the party’s preparations for its internal candidate selection process.

“We have considered candidates across, not even who are members of the ANC, even supporters. We had about more than 5 000 people who applied to be candidates of the ANC, and they don’t come from other political parties,” he said.

The party has moved to change its selection process and has opened applications beyond its formal membership, considering supporters and other aligned individuals as part of its broader candidate pool.

‘Strong public interest’

Mbalula said the high number of applications reflected strong public interest in local government leadership and the party’s recruitment process.

Mbalula said the ANC is preparing to begin formal interviews for shortlisted candidates next week, marking a key stage in the run-up to the selection of mayoral nominees for metros and secondary cities.

He said the process is aimed at identifying leaders capable of managing complex urban municipalities, many of which continue to battle service delivery failures, financial strain and governance challenges.

According to Mbalula, about 150 candidates will be interviewed by the party’s top leadership structures before final nominations are concluded. He confirmed that the announcement of the ANC’s mayoral candidates has been pushed to the end of July as internal processes are still being finalised.

Caution against speculation

Mbalula cautioned against speculation about potential candidates, saying no formal interviews had yet taken place. This comes as media reports have revealed that the likes of former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux, apartheid stalwart Reverend Frank Chikane, businesswoman Chichi Maponya and businessman Jabu Moleketi are being considered to be mayoral candidates for the ANC in Johannesburg.

“We have not even started interviewing mayors, and there is a circulation of information about who is the first runner-up,” he said.

Strict selection process

He stressed that the selection process would be strict and based on merit, competence and leadership ability.

“Candidates will be carefully selected. They will be selected on merit, on their capacity,” Mbalula said.

He added that metros, given their economic importance and administrative complexity, require experienced leadership capable of delivering results. Mbalula also confirmed that sitting mayors would not be automatically reselected and would have to undergo the same interview process as new applicants.

“Some of the current mayors will also be interviewed,” he said.

Track record vital

Each candidate will be required to present their track record and explain how they intend to improve governance and service delivery if deployed.

The candidate selection process will be followed by the ANC’s manifesto launch in August, as it ramps up preparations for the local government elections.Mbalula said the ANC remains engaged with communities and is focused on rebuilding trust in municipalities ahead of the polls.

“The ANC hears you, the ANC is working, and the ANC asks for your hand once more as we fix local government and transform the economy together,” he said.

THE country is expected to head to the polls in November in what is expected to be a highly competitive local government election.

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