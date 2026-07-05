ANC power play alleged in City Power CEO hunt

City of Johannesburg MMC Jack Sekwaila allegedly left the venue of the City Power CEO interviews after receiving a phone call from ANC Johannesburg secretary Sasabona Manganye, in what sources claim was an attempt to collapse the June 23 sitting after a candidate linked to Manganye was allegedly not shortlisted.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper