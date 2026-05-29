ANC slams DA govt over ‘deeply concerning’ conditions at Khayelitsha clinic

The ANC in the Western Cape has accused the DA-led provincial government of neglecting poor communities after an oversight visit found what it described as “deeply concerning” conditions at Matthew Goniwe Clinic in Khayelitsha.

During the oversight visit, officials said they found the clinic to be “severely overcrowded, structurally inadequate and no longer able to meet the needs of the growing population it serves”.

The visit, led by the ANC Caucus in the Western Cape Legislature, the ANC Caucus in the City of Cape Town and Subcouncil 10 councillors, also included briefings on stalled human settlements projects in the area.

‘Clinic understaffed’

According to the ANC, the clinic sees about 400 patients daily and more than 8 000 every month, while operating with only around 40 staff members, including non-clinical workers.

“The ANC Caucus was also disturbed by the erosion of patient privacy and dignity, with multiple patients often treated in the same room due to severe space constraints, while many patients are forced to stand outside in the rain because of inadequate waiting areas,” the caucus said.

This is as the City of Cape Town said that the clinic is set to undergo renovations in the upcoming financial year.

Poor ventilation

The party flagged several concerns during the visit, including poor ventilation, infection control risks, inadequate emergency evacuation systems, unsafe infrastructure, limited consultation space and only one emergency bed for a facility under immense pressure.

Despite the strain, the clinic continues to provide critical services such as HIV and TB treatment, maternal healthcare, chronic disease management, mental healthcare and trauma services.

The ANC said healthcare workers are being forced to operate under “unsafe and impossible conditions”.

Crisis has persisted for years

The party further claimed the crisis at the clinic has persisted for years.

“The oversight further revealed that the crisis at the clinic has been known for years, yet little action has been taken by the provincial government. Structural defects at the facility were flagged as early as 2016, when the clinic was supposed to be closed and upgraded.

An agreement was reached between the City of Cape Town and the provincial government to develop the clinic, however the provincial government later abandoned the project, leaving several planned interventions incomplete,” the party said.

“During the 2019 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), R500 000 was allocated towards the development of the clinic, but the funding was never spent.”

The ANC said land had also been identified for the project before the community was informed that the development no longer formed part of the provincial government’s priorities.

Clinic ‘earmarked for renovations’

Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Francine Higham, confirmed that the clinic has been earmarked for renovations in the next financial year.

“This includes a new tuberculosis waiting room; repositioning of the pharmacy to meet the standards of the South African Pharmacy Council and an adequate staff room. While the city acknowledges the current constraints at this and other clinics, we are working to alleviate these,” Higham said.

Overwhelming population growth

According to the city, the Matthew Goniwe Clinic was built in 1997, and since its construction, the area around it has grown exponentially, and so has the number of clients.

The city said the clinic currently sees an average of 6 228 patients per month.

To improve healthcare access and reduce waiting times, the city said several interventions are being implemented, including fast-tracking frail and critically ill patients, introducing youth-friendly service hours and strengthening digital booking systems.

Western Cape MEC of Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger, pointed out that the clinic is managed by the city. “The Matthew Goniwe Clinic is currently managed by the City of Cape Town, not the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness.”

She added that the department and the City of Cape Town are working closely on a broader strategy to strengthen primary healthcare services across the Cape Metro.

“As part of this joint planning, the WCDHW has agreed to build a replacement facility on a site made available by the City of Cape Town. The project has been included in the department’s longer-term infrastructure pipeline.”

This story has been updated to reflect that the clinic is owned by the city

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