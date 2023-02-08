Andries was courageous and quality player – Steve Barker

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker has spoken out publicly for the first time since the tragic passing of midfielder Oshwin Andries last Saturday.

Andries was reportedly stabbed to death in his Klapmuts, Cape Town two weekends ago and died on Saturday as result of complications of his injuries.

Addressing the media at the Nedbank Cup round of 32 match preview against Swallows FC, Barker started off by expressing his sadness of losing the young star and reflected on his short career.

“As a football club we are very saddened by the tragic loss of such a talented young player, at only 19 years to have lost his life,” Barker said.

“It hasn’t been easy to us as a football club, Oshwin has been with us from a young age, first started as a Marties playing there as a young star, and then joined our youth programme and played there, from under 14 and upwards and was the under 16 player of the season.

“Not too long ago he graduated into our DDC [DStv Diski Challenge] team. He had a really good DDC career in terms of helping the team win the league, so he is a league winner – travelled with the team to the UK [United Kingdom] for the Next Gen tournament. To be able to play and win tournament, and to score a ‘David Beckhamish’ type of goal from his own half, to come back and to be promoted and have starts with the PSL team.”

Barker went on to share his fond memories of the late 19-year-old, saying that Andries was courageous and a quality player.

“Three things that I really remember and will never forget is [are] the performances that he had at Danie Craven this season. In his first full debut he was man-of-the match against Orlando Pirates, and had a great game thereafter against Royal AM – again, scored a fantastic goal bringing the ball on the edge of his own box – carried, passed, received and scored a goal.

“His last appearance was against Cape Town City, and again put on a really strong performance. There are times where I remind the players that when you play football, play as if it is your last game, and since that was his last, he will be proud of his performance which was full of courage, bravery and quality,” he added.

Stellies welcome Ernst Middendorp and his side at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

