Another North West activist gunned down as cops probe informal settlement shooting

The North West has been rocked by yet another activist killing after community leader Daniel Letsie Makhabe, popularly known as Mokoena, was shot dead in Ikageng, barely a week after the murder of anti-crime activist Thato Molosankwe in Mahikeng.

Police confirmed that Makhabe (40) died after gunmen opened fire at the Hashtag informal settlement in Sonderwater, Ikageng, on Wednesday night.

A second man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and remains in the hospital in a serious condition.

North West police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Morake said that officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting.

“Police responded to a shooting incident and, upon arrival at the scene, found spent cartridges and live ammunition lying on the ground,” said Morake.

She said a bystander informed officers that the victims had already been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

“Police immediately proceeded to the hospital, where medical personnel confirmed that the victims had been transported there in a private vehicle,” she said.

According to Morake, Makhabe succumbed to his injuries before doctors could save him.

“The one victim, 40-year-old Daniel Letsie Makhabe, known as Mokoena, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital,” said Morake.

She added that the second victim remains in the hospital.

“The second male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and remains admitted to the hospital in a serious condition,” she said.

Concerns heightened about activists’ safety

The latest killing comes just days after Molosankwe was gunned down at his home in Lomanyaneng village.

Molosankwe, who often used social media platforms to speak out against crime, corruption, and governance issues, was shot multiple times during an attack that prompted Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, acting national police commissioner, to order the deployment of maximum police resources to hunt down his killers.

The two shootings have heightened concerns about the safety of community activists in the province, particularly those known for speaking out on public issues.

Morake said investigators were still working to establish the motive behind the Ikageng attack.

“The authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and they have not made any arrests at this stage,” she said.

Major-General Ryno Naidoo, North West acting provincial police commissioner, condemned the shooting and appealed to residents to help investigators bring the perpetrators to book.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Tommy Sekhu of the Ikageng detectives on 082 661 6528, the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, or submit anonymous information through the MySAPS App.

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