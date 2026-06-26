Another supplementary statement from police informant Tumelo Nku

The Madlanga Commission has postponed the testimony of alleged police informant Tumelo Nku after proceedings, which were halted for most of the morning, resumed at 2pm on Friday.

Leading Nku’s evidence, Adv Teboho Mosikili told the commission that the witness had returned to the stand to submit a second supplementary statement and continue his testimony regarding his alleged involvement in a 2021 drug seizure in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg.

The operation resulted in the interception of more than 700 kilograms of cocaine.

On Thursday, Nku faced intense questioning from the commission over his claims that he acted as a police informant despite not being officially registered or remunerated by the police. He was also questioned about his movements on the day of the drug bust.

Nku to return on Monday

Following significant progress on Nku’s second supplementary statement and further consultations, Mosikili requested that the commission adjourn proceedings until Monday.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga granted the request and ordered Nku to return to the witness stand at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Monday at 9.30am.

Previously, Nku told the commission that he is an entrepreneur with expertise in data analysis, ethical hacking, consignment and inventory management with cyber-penetration testing.

He testified that he first became aware of a potentially significant shipment months before the bust took place.

According to Nku, he subsequently shared the information with Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi, whom he said he had been introduced to by former Deputy Minister of Defence, Commissaire Kebby Maphatsoe.

Addressing questions about his professional background, Nku told the commission that while he had never worked directly for logistics companies, he had provided consultancy services within the sector.

“I would be exposed to the inner workings of the systems into the companies. I was not necessarily exposed to the shipment of goods,” he explained.

Nku further testified that his work gave him insight into the movement of certain cargo, highlighting that some containers appeared to receive priority treatment.

READ MORE: Police informant Tumelo Nku admits to hacking ICT systems to get information

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