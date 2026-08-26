Another Thai man arrested at OR Tambo for stealing precious eggs

A 50-year-old Thai national has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after allegedly attempting to smuggle 50 protected bird eggs out of South Africa in a homemade incubator disguised as hand luggage.

The arrest, which took place on August 20, marks the second significant wildlife trafficking interception involving a Thai national at the country’s busiest airport in just over a month, raising concerns about the growing sophistication of international wildlife smuggling operations.

According to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), preliminary investigations suggest the eggs originated from parrot species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Authorities allege the eggs were concealed inside a makeshift incubation device designed to keep them alive during transport.

Intelligence-led operation foils smuggling attempt

The suspect was intercepted during a coordinated operation involving Environmental Management Inspectors, known as the Green Scorpions, SAPS Crime Intelligence, Border Police, and members of the SAPS Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.

Officials said the operation was intelligence-driven and prevented the eggs from being transported out of the country.

The latest arrest follows a similar case on July 16, when a 23-year-old Thai national was caught at OR Tambo allegedly trying to leave South Africa with 418 parrot eggs concealed in two homemade incubator bags.

While authorities have not confirmed whether the two cases are linked, the similarities have intensified scrutiny of international trafficking networks targeting protected bird species.

Threat to wildlife conservation

Government officials warned that egg trafficking poses a serious threat to biodiversity and bird conservation efforts.

Removing eggs from nests can reduce breeding populations and compromise the survival of already vulnerable species. Experts also caution that transporting eggs in improvised incubators can significantly reduce their chances of survival and affect developing embryos.

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister David Maynier said the latest arrest highlighted the importance of collaboration among law enforcement and conservation agencies.

“The success of this operation demonstrates the need for a joint approach to enforcing environmental law,” Maynier said.

“The complex criminal networks that support illegal wildlife trafficking can only be challenged by a coordinated defence of our natural heritage.”

Rescue effort underway for confiscated eggs

The confiscated eggs have been placed in the care of the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), with specialists at the National Zoological Garden in Pretoria working to incubate them.

Several eggs have already hatched, and the chicks are receiving intensive veterinary and husbandry care to improve their prospects for survival.

Maynier praised SANBI staff for their efforts in caring for the eggs and hatchlings rescued from the alleged trafficking operation.

Harsh penalties for wildlife crimes

The export of animals or specimens belonging to CITES-listed species is strictly regulated and generally requires permits from authorities in both exporting and importing countries.

Under South Africa’s National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, individuals convicted of certain wildlife-related offences can face fines of up to R10-million, prison sentences of up to 10 years, or both.

The government said the recent airport interceptions underscore the importance of the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking, which brings together conservation authorities, police, customs officials and prosecutors to combat organised wildlife crime.

As investigations continue, authorities are seeking answers about where the eggs originated, their intended destination, and whether the arrested suspects were acting independently or as couriers for a larger international wildlife trafficking network.