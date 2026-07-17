Arm of law pounces on man who robbed, shot Eastern Cape woman

An Eastern Cape resident, Lukholo Kafile, 32, appeared before the KuGompo Magistrates’ Court on charges of premeditated murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eastern Cape regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, Kafile allegedly shot 32-year-old Anda Mlonyeni six times at close range outside her former employer’s premises on Monday morning.

During the incident, Mlonyeni’s cellphone was also allegedly stolen.

Tyali said police intercepted the accused’s vehicle in Beacon Bay on Tuesday. A subsequent search of his residence allegedly led to the discovery of illegal ammunition and clothing matching those worn by the suspected gunman during the fatal shooting.

Accused not seeking bail

“The court heard that there is an outstanding suspect in the matter and that the accused is not applying for bail at the moment,” said Tyali.

Tyali added that the matter has been postponed to September 11 for further investigations.

Meanwhile, three suspects aged 25, 26 and 31 have been arrested in connection with the gang-related double murder and attempted murders in Wesbank, Malmesbury (Western Cape), on June 24. The suspects were arrested following an intensive investigation by the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit into the shooting that claimed the lives of Ralph Andrew Philander (57) and Riaan Henrico Goliath (41), while three others were wounded.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 July.

In a separate operation in Tintinkie Street, police also seized a gas gun, a revolver-style imitation firearm and a live. 22 calibre round as part of ongoing efforts to curb gang violence. Police said the investigation is continuing, and further arrests have not been ruled out.

The police said the investigation remains ongoing and that further arrests have not been ruled out. Western Cape SAPS added that detectives and operational members will continue targeting those involved in gang-related activities as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks and curb gang violence in communities.

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