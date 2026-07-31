Attorney convicted of stealing nearly R6m from deceased estates

A Humansdorp attorney has been convicted after admitting to stealing nearly R6-million from 14 deceased estates she had been entrusted to administer.

Annene Krouwkam-Claasen (36) pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Gqeberha on Friday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the offences were committed between March 23, 2021 and December 4, 2023 while Krouwkam-Claasen was acting as a trust and estate administrator through her own firm. She served as the appointed agent, executor and trustee of several deceased estates, where she was responsible for safeguarding and administering estate funds.

Breach of the fiduciary duties

The state alleged that she unlawfully misappropriated money entrusted to her, transferring nearly R6-million from the bank accounts of 14 deceased estates into her personal bank account and that of Ancoris Fiduciary Services (Pty) Ltd, a company of which she was the sole director.

The prosecution established that the money was used for her personal benefit, in breach of the fiduciary duties she owed to beneficiaries and the families of the deceased. Her actions also violated the reporting obligations set out in the Administration of Estates Act 66 of 1965 and enforced by the Master of the High Court.

‘A betrayal of the highest order’

Commenting on the conviction, Eastern Cape Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Samkelo Mtwana said this was a betrayal of the highest order.

“This is a betrayal of the highest order. Executors are entrusted with carrying out the final wishes of the deceased and safeguarding the interests of beneficiaries. Instead, the accused exploited her position of trust for personal enrichment.

“This conviction sends a strong message that the NPA, working closely with the SAPS Commercial Crimes Unit, will act decisively against those who abuse positions of responsibility for personal gain. We remain committed to protecting the integrity of estate administration and ensuring justice for victims and their families,” said Mtwana.

The case has been postponed to October 20, 2026 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

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